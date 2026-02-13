Absurd Minds  – Confessions (Digital/CD Album – Scanner)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

At the end of 2025, the German band Absurd Minds released their tenth studio album. Across 11 tracks, the album reflects on humanity in a fragmented world, exploring themes of responsibility, loss, and existential unease.

Musically, Absurd Minds remains a band unlike any other. I have often placed them in a small, select category of Electro acts, with Project Pitchfork still at the very top. Positioned somewhere between Electro-Wave and Dark-Electro, their songs sound dark and floating, yet remain highly danceable. The band has evolved into a remarkably experienced entity, something clearly reflected in the subtlety of their songwriting and the precision and patience with which even the smallest details are handled. Occasionally, a track stands out with a more aggressive, menacing bassline. The vocals remain as strong and, above all, as charismatic as ever.

While Absurd Minds may no longer surprise me with their musical formula, they do so with the strength and impact of individual songs. Fans will not be disappointed. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Fractured”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/fractured

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)