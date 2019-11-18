Available for free download: Auger’s track ‘Find My Own Way Out’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 7th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by Auger, a UK based dynamic-darkwave duo signed to the fine darkTunes label.

You can listen to “Find My Own Way Out” right below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Auger</a>

Auger are Kyle Wilson (21) lead vocals, keyboards, programming and Kieran Thornton (21) guitar and backing vocals. Founded in July 2017, Auger quickly sold out their debut CD single “New Life” / “My Guardian” (Rebco Records UK) and got noticed by the darkTunes label which selected the track “My Guardian” for their “Gothic Music Orgy Vol 4” compilation.

The band debuted with the album “The Awakening” in April 2018 and offers the band’s typical hard-hitting and hyper-melodic approach which will please the fans of BlutEngel, Project Pitchfork and Gothminister to name just a few.

The band also released a video for the track we feature today.

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

