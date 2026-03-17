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Post-punk and industrial pioneers The Cassandra Complex will return in October 2026 with “Generating Station Complex”, a new album for COP International, alongside a European tour. The tour kicks off on October 30 with a hometown show at The Golden Lion in Todmorden, UK, before heading to mainland Europe on November 6, sweeping through Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Croatia, and the Czech Republic before closing out at the Plage Noire Festival on November 21. Special guest will be Sjöblom.

The new album will be out on digital, CD, and heavyweight vinyl.

The new release brings Rodney Orpheus, Paul Dillon, and Andy Booth back together as the core studio lineup. Orpheus says: “We didn’t want to preserve these tracks under glass. We wanted to tear them apart and rebuild them the way they were always meant to sound. Bigger, harder, and completely alive.”

“Generating Station Complex” rebuilds older Cassandra Complex material from the ground up rather than simply remastering it.

The Cassandra Complex European tour dates 2026

30.10.26 – Todmorden, UK – The Golden Lion

06.11.26 – Waregem, Belgium – De Schakel

07.11.26 – Cologne, Germany – Blue Shell

08.11.26 – Heerlen, Netherlands – Nieuwe Nor

11.11.26 – Rüsselsheim, Germany – Das Rind

12.11.26 – Hannover, Germany – Lux

13.11.26 – Coesfeld, Germany – Fabrik

14.11.26 – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

16.11.26 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

17.11.26 – Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo

19.11.26 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

21.11.26 – Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany – Plage Noire Festival

About The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex emerged in Leeds in 1984, built around Rodney Orpheus and Paul Dillon before Andy Booth joined after first interviewing the act. Their first self-financed single, “March”, appeared in March 1985, followed by the live cassette “Live in Leather” and a period on Rouska that produced “Grenade” in 1986 and “Hello America” in 1987.

The move to Play It Again Sam brought “Feel the Width” in 1987 and “Theomania” in 1988, followed by “Satan, Bugs Bunny, and me …” in 1989, “Cyberpunx” in 1990, “The War Against Sleep” in 1992, and “Sex & Death” in 1993.

Later on Orpheus worked in Hamburg, with Volker Zacharias becoming a long-running collaborator. “Wetware” followed in 2000. The group returned to archive work in 2019, issued “The Plague” digitally in 2022, followed by the 2024 CD/remaster editions of “The Plague” and “Death & Sex”. And now there is “Generating Station Complex”.

Make sure to read our Rodney Orpheus (The Cassandra Complex) interview.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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