September 19, 2026

The [Law-Rah] Collective release 2001 live recording ‘MF2K1’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026

The [Law-Rah] Collective release “MF2K1,” a live recording from Maschinenfest 2001, on Raubbau as a 50-copy tape and digital album on 9 September.

The [Law-Rah] Collective MF2K1 cover art
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Dutch dark ambient and drone project The [Law-Rah] Collective releases “MF2K1” on 9 September through Raubbau, in collaboration with Pflichtkauf. The release documents a performance the project recorded live on 7 October 2001 at Maschinenfest, issued now as a tape and digital album twenty-four years after the show took place. The tape edition is limited to 50 copies.

The recording is packaged as a tape and j-card in a snapbox with a cardboard slipcase, printed in silver ink on black cardboard. It sells for 11.50 EUR. The material consists of slowly evolving drone and dark ambient textures built from layered, sustained tones, in keeping with the minimal electronic sound design that has defined the project’s studio albums since the early 2000s.

About The [Law-Rah] Collective

The [Law-Rah] Collective is a Utrecht-based dark ambient project initiated by Bauke van der Wal, conceived as a fluid collective open to collaborators from different artistic fields rather than a fixed band. The project traces its electronic-music activity to 2001, when it released its first album, “Incarnation.” Van der Wal has since worked with a rotating group of contributors, most consistently Hiekelien van den Herik and Martijn Pieck, both credited members on Discogs alongside van der Wal.

Early releases centered on long-form, single-track compositions: “Isolation” (2003) grew out of a piece composed for the New Forms Festival in The Hague in 2002, and “Vesuvius” followed the same year on vinyl. “1953” appeared in 2004, followed over the next two decades by albums including “Solitaire” (2009), “Invocation” with Cinema Perdu, “Innovation” (2018) and “Introspection” (2023), by which point the project’s Raubbau discography had reached its 24th release.

The [Law-Rah] Collective has also performed repeatedly at Maschinenfest, the long-running German festival for industrial, noise and dark ambient acts; Raubbau previously issued “Resurrection – Almost Live at Maschinenfest,” drawn from the project’s 2016 festival appearance. “MF2K1” extends that live documentation further back, to the project’s October 2001 Maschinenfest set, and adds a limited physical edition to a catalogue that has otherwise moved between CD, vinyl and digital formats.

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