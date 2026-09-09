Diorama’s ‘Zero Soldier Army’ turns 10 on 9 September

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Diorama released their ninth studio album, “Zero Soldier Army,” on 9 September 2016 through Accession Records. The German electropop and darkwave band’s release turns 10 this year.

‘Zero Soldier Army’ tracklist and format

“Zero Soldier Army” was issued on CD (Accession Records, catalog A 139) and as a 12-track digital download. The tracklist runs: “ZSA,” “Off,” “Defcon,” “Beta,” “Smolik,” “&,” “Polaroids,” “Reality Show,” “Amnesia Club,” “Comfort Zone,” “Nebulus” and “Stay Undecided.” A cassette reissue followed in 2024 on the same label.

Credits confirmed via Discogs include Stefan Alt (artwork compilation) and Twn (artwork concept), Markus “Marquess” Halter on acoustic and electronic drums, Zura Nakamura on guitars and analogue synthesizer, and Kai Blankenberg handling premastering. A full producer credit has not been confirmed.

The band released an official music video for the title track “ZSA.” The album is available to stream on Spotify.

“Zero Soldier Army” followed 2013’s “Even the Devil Doesn’t Care” and preceded 2020’s “Tiny Missing Fragments,” which Side-Line covered on release as Diorama’s 10th album. Diorama’s most recent album, “A Substitute for Light,” followed in 2026 and was previewed in a Side-Line interview in which the band discussed how “the promises of modern technology become something like a devourer of light.”

About Diorama

Diorama formed in 1996 in Reutlingen, Germany, as a solo project of Torben Wendt. His music drew the attention of Adrian Hates of Diary of Dreams, and with support from Hates and Rainer Assmann, Diorama’s debut album, “Pale,” was released in 1999.

In 2000, Felix Marc joined as keyboard player, co-producer and backing vocalist. The second album, “Her Liquid Arms,” followed in April 2001, and its track “Advance” became a club favorite. Bassist Bernard Le Sigue joined in 2002, the same year as the release of the third album, “The Art of Creating Confusing Spirits.” Diorama supported Diary of Dreams on tour that November and December.

Guitarist Sash Fiddler joined in 2003. The fourth album, “Amaroid,” arrived in April 2005, and Diorama joined VNV Nation’s “Formation” tour in support of it. Later that year the band reissued “Pale” with three additional tracks and released “Re-Pale,” a collection of new versions, remixes and previously unreleased material, alongside their first headline tour of Germany.

Bernard Le Sigue left the band at the end of 2006. The single “Synthesize Me” preceded the sixth album, “A Different Life,” released in March 2007. “Cubed,” the seventh album, followed on 19 March 2010 and reached the top of the German Alternative Charts. The eighth album, “Even the Devil Doesn’t Care,” was released in 2013.

Diorama’s current lineup includes Torben Wendt (lyrics, vocals, keys, percussion), Felix Marc (co-production, keys, vocals), Zura Nakamura (guitars) and Markus “Marquess” Halter (drums). The band has collaborated with members of Diary of Dreams, Angels & Agony, Painbastard, Klangstabil and Frozen Plasma.

“Zero Soldier Army,” the band’s ninth album, arrived on 9 September 2016 on Accession Records and turns 10 this year. Diorama went on to release “Tiny Missing Fragments” in 2020, the remix collection “Fast Advance Fast Reverse” in 2022, and “A Substitute for Light” in 2026.

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