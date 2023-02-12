La Machine – La Machine (Qui Ne Sert A Rien) (EP – BOREDOMproduct)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Background/Info: This is the debut work of French duo La Machine. Driven by Pierre Pi (Komplex, Position Parallèle, Communication Zéro) and Éric U0 (Celluloide, Thee Hyphen, Signal/Bruit) the band claims to be inspired by fantasy films and B-movies from the 50s. The physical formats of the work feature one extra song plus two remixes.

Content: This work brings us back to the analogue magic of 80s Electro-Pop. It sounds pure old-school revealing funny lyrics for the title track and a simple, but cool lyrics for the B-side cut. Both songs have been remixed as well while we also get a cover version of the legendary “Pop Corn”-song.

+ + + : Both songs, the title track and “F.F.P.2” are brilliant pieces bringing 80s Synth-Pop back to life. Great sound treatments and analogue effects with sterile French vocals reminding me of bands like Taxi Girl and co. Both remixes are pretty cool as they bring an extended format of the songs.

– – – : The “Pop Corn” cover version is for sure a great song to play live but I’m missing the magic of the original edit.

Conclusion: This debut sounds more than promising; I’m really wondering about the next step of this band bringing the 80s alive with style.

Best songs: “La Machine (Qui Ne Sert A Rien)”, “La Machine (Qui Ne Sert A Rien) – Remix”, “F.F.P.2”, “F.F.P.2 – Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/LaMachine.BOREDOMproduct

Label: www.boredomproduct.fr / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct