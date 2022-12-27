La Machine launches debut single and video ‘La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien’

The French BOREDOMproduct label has just launched the debut single and video “La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien” for the all new project La Machine. Behind La Machine we find some habitués, namely Pierre Pi (Komplex, Position Parallèle, Communication Zéro…) and Éric U0 (Celluloide, Thee Hyphen, Signal~Bruit…).

The track is actually a minimal electro cover of the 1967 proto-punk track by French model/singer Dani and comes with the extra track “FFP2”. Exclusive to the EP is also a dark and complex cover of the classic song “Pop Corn”. The tracklist for the EP is wrapped up with the extended versions of the first two tracks.

Inspired by fantasy films and B-Movies from the 50s, La Machine recycles science fiction and horror movies, and fits in a present where the absurd, the nuclear nightmare and the control of individuals are never very far away.

The debut single is available in several formats, a 5-track CD, a 10″ vinyl EP as well as a digital single out now and available via the BOREDOMproduct label shop.

Here is the video for “La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien”.