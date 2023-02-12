Angel Attack – Divine Practicalities (Album – House Of Reptile Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Industrial-Techno, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Based in Boston (USA) and London (UK) “Divine Practicalities” is the official debut album by this solo-project which is released on his own label.

Content: The work is mixing different elements together. The sound can be simply defined as Industrial-Techno although it’s much more than this; featuring broken rhythms, dark sound atmospheres and icy sequences reminding me of the magic of Mortal Constraint. This album also has a very minimal touch. Two songs have been accomplished by guests IV Horsemen and HIV+ while remixes have been done by Univac (a project of Rafael M. Espinosa aka Geistform) and Blind Delon.

+ + + : I discovered a great album coming from an artist with a very own style and approach. The sound isn’t totally new but as I said it moves further than simply Industrial-Techno. This artist brings influences together creating his own dark and danceable approach. The diversity is probably also due to the guests and I salute the collaboration with HIV+ (for the noticeable, icy, sequences and Spanish samplings) while the remix of “Tightening Tension feat. IV Horsemen” by Univac stands for true sound intelligence. There’s also a great remix of the same track by Blind Delon.

– – – : The complexity of the production makes it maybe accessible for a very limited number of music freaks… but Angel Attack doesn’t sound like being concerned with quantity instead of quality…

Conclusion: This is a brilliant debut album appealing for all lovers of intelligent Electronic underground music.

Best songs: “Tightening Tension – Univac Remix”, “Oblivion War feat. HIV+”, “Forgotten”, “Tightening Tension feat. IV Horsemen”, “Tightening Tension – Blind Delon Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/angelattackangel

Label: www.houseofreptilerecords.com / www.facebook.com/HouseofReptileRecords