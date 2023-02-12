Angel Attack – Divine Practicalities (Album – House Of Reptile Records)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Industrial-Techno, Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Background/Info: Based in Boston (USA) and London (UK) “Divine Practicalities” is the official debut album by this solo-project which is released on his own label.
Content: The work is mixing different elements together. The sound can be simply defined as Industrial-Techno although it’s much more than this; featuring broken rhythms, dark sound atmospheres and icy sequences reminding me of the magic of Mortal Constraint. This album also has a very minimal touch. Two songs have been accomplished by guests IV Horsemen and HIV+ while remixes have been done by Univac (a project of Rafael M. Espinosa aka Geistform) and Blind Delon.
+ + + : I discovered a great album coming from an artist with a very own style and approach. The sound isn’t totally new but as I said it moves further than simply Industrial-Techno. This artist brings influences together creating his own dark and danceable approach. The diversity is probably also due to the guests and I salute the collaboration with HIV+ (for the noticeable, icy, sequences and Spanish samplings) while the remix of “Tightening Tension feat. IV Horsemen” by Univac stands for true sound intelligence. There’s also a great remix of the same track by Blind Delon.
– – – : The complexity of the production makes it maybe accessible for a very limited number of music freaks… but Angel Attack doesn’t sound like being concerned with quantity instead of quality…
Conclusion: This is a brilliant debut album appealing for all lovers of intelligent Electronic underground music.
Best songs: “Tightening Tension – Univac Remix”, “Oblivion War feat. HIV+”, “Forgotten”, “Tightening Tension feat. IV Horsemen”, “Tightening Tension – Blind Delon Remix”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/angelattackangel
Label: www.houseofreptilerecords.com / www.facebook.com/HouseofReptileRecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.