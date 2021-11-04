Witch house act Kota Kira debuts with ‘The Netherworld Beckons’ album on November 19th
Based out of Seattle, originally from the Panhandle of Florida, is the Kota Kira project….
Based out of Seattle, originally from the Panhandle of Florida, is the Kota Kira project. Bringing witch house, dark electro and industrial bass, Kota Kira is a DJ and Producer making her own mark in the dance world taking a wide range of influences ranging from extreme metal to dark techno.
Out via Re:Mission Entertainment on November 19th is the debut album by Kota Kira. “The Netherworld Beckons” will be available as a limited edition CD and as download and can now be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. The album features the singles “Candlelight”, “The Temptresses”, “Mirror Image” and “Moon Dancer”.
We first noticed the project when it landed the track “The Temptresses” on the “Re:Mission Entertainment” promo compilation in 2019. Not that that Kota Kira is exactly a newbee, back in time she also had a black metal band called Dekira.
You can already listen to 2 tracks of the album and pre-order it.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.