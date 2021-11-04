Witch house act Kota Kira debuts with ‘The Netherworld Beckons’ album on November 19th

Based out of Seattle, originally from the Panhandle of Florida, is the Kota Kira project. Bringing witch house, dark electro and industrial bass, Kota Kira is a DJ and Producer making her own mark in the dance world taking a wide range of influences ranging from extreme metal to dark techno.

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment on November 19th is the debut album by Kota Kira. “The Netherworld Beckons” will be available as a limited edition CD and as download and can now be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. The album features the singles “Candlelight”, “The Temptresses”, “Mirror Image” and “Moon Dancer”.

We first noticed the project when it landed the track “The Temptresses” on the “Re:Mission Entertainment” promo compilation in 2019. Not that that Kota Kira is exactly a newbee, back in time she also had a black metal band called Dekira.

You can already listen to 2 tracks of the album and pre-order it.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/the-netherworld-beckons">The Netherworld Beckons by Kota Kira</a>