Kota Kira has released a cover of “Bloody Tears” through Re:Mission Entertainment in digital format. Originally composed by Kenichi Matsubara for the Castlevania video game series, the track has been reinterpreted by Kota Kira with a dark, rhythmic sound rooted in witch house.

Kota Kira’s version retains the melodic structure of Matsubara’s original composition while embedding heavy electronic textures and dance-driven beats. The track is available for streaming and purchase via Re:Mission Entertainment’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/bloody-tears">Bloody Tears by Kota Kira</a>

The single was produced, performed, and mixed by Kota Kira. Mastering was completed by Anthony Jimenez of 313Mastering. Visual artwork for the release was created by Lindon Schaab and Kelly Mason.

About Kota Kira

Kota Kira is a dark electronic producer and performer active in the witch house, darkwave, and industrial crossover scenes. Emerging in the early 2020s, Kota Kira independently released several singles and EPs exploring themes of occult imagery, emotional decay, and synthetic atmospheres.

Early works such as “Black Mirror Dreams” (2022) and “Nocturnal Bloom” (2023) introduced Kota Kira’s layered approach to production, combining distorted textures with melodic synth lines.

Signing to Re:Mission Entertainment in late 2024, Kota Kira prepared a series of reinterpretations of classic dark themes, beginning with the release of “Bloody Tears” in 2025.

Operating with a DIY ethos, Kota Kira produces, mixes, and masters material independently, drawing influence from early witch house pioneers as well as from video game and horror film soundtracks.

