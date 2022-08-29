Kota Kira returns with ‘Redemption’ EP featuring Eda Lovelace
Out via the very nice US label Re:Mission Entertainment is the all new single by…
Out via the very nice US label Re:Mission Entertainment is the all new single by the witch house act Kota Kira. The 3 track single “Redemption feat. Eda Lovelace” features , next to the original and extended mix also a remix by Monomorte. Eda Lovelace is just like Kota Kira an up and coming Washington artist.
The track featured on the full-length 2021 album titled “The Netherworld Beckons” which also sparked the singles “Candlelight”, “The Temptresses”, “Mirror Image” and “Moon Dancer”. The single is out now on all major digital platforms and the Re:Mission Entertainment Bandcamp with bonus mixes.
Kota Kira says this about the track: “The track explores the trauma we both faced growing up in a religious community that prevented us from being who we truly are. We always felt like no matter what we did, we’d never reach Redemption. Nothing was good enough in the eyes of our community.”
We first noticed the project when it landed the track “The Temptresses” on the “Re:Mission Entertainment” promo compilation in 2019. Not that that Kota Kira is exactly a newbee, back in time she also had a black metal band called Dekira.
Here’s the video for the lead track and below the Bandcamp download.
