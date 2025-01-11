Kommando – Wage Of Wrath (Digital/Vinyl Album – Ant-Zen)
Dan Courtman, known for his work with Thorofon, has spent years refining his identity as Kommando. He concludes 2024 with a formidable album that pushes Industrial music to its very limits. The hard-hitting, unrelenting, and occasionally chaotic soundscape evokes the experimental spirit of early SPK, yet Courtman delves even deeper into the genre’s darker recesses. Industrial evolves into Death-Industrial, soaked in a Dark-Ambient undercurrent that adds an ominous, unsettling edge to the production. The atmosphere is cloaked in obscurity, heightened by loud, commanding vocals that intensify the sense of anxiety. Amidst the chaos, intricate Electronic manipulations emerge, showcasing Courtman’s mastery of sound design. For me, this stands as perhaps Kommando’s finest work to date. Raw, unpolished, and unapologetically aggressive, the album is an auditory assault that demands to be played at full volume. A truly remarkable achievement in extreme Industrial music. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Torrent Of Flesh Blood”:
https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/torrent-of-fresh-blood
