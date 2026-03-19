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Shape Navigator, the electronic and experimental project of Kent composer and sound artist Peter Coyte, has released a new video for “Norham Sunrise“, a track taken from the debut album “Journal“, which was released on February 27, 2026 via Coastal Electronauts. The album is available as a limited CD and digital release.

Coyte says the track is “a depiction of the intensity of sunlight” and added that it also includes recordings of distant pulsars. The piece is built around field recordings made along the Northumberland coastline. The video was created by diz_qo, who described it as “the first silent spark of sentience, to empires, war, wonder and wisdom; all of history, all of the human condition, spins into view. Something was there.”

The project’s debut album “Journal” contains nine tracks: “Tread Lightly on The Planet/Girl Taken”, “Suspicion”, “Margate – Blue Lights”, “Sternenabfall”, “Record”, “Greta (Estuary Waves)”, “Norham Sunrise”, “Detachment=Devastation”, and “Fourth Portal”. The material was developed over two years. Besides Coyte on synths and electronic instruments, the recordings feature Martin Elliott on guitar and Helen Thomas on cello for “Margate – Blue Lights”.

<a href="https://shapenavigator.bandcamp.com/album/journal" rel="noopener">Journal by Shape Navigator</a>

The album follows the digital single “Sternenabfall”, released on January 26, 2026.

<a href="https://shapenavigator.bandcamp.com/album/sternenabfall-single" rel="noopener">Sternenabfall (single) by Shape Navigator</a>

About Shape Navigator

Shape Navigator is the electronic alias of Peter Coyte, a Whitstable, Kent-based composer, musician and sound artist. His recording career under that name began in 1994 on Guerilla Records with releases including “Summer’s Promise”, “Crystallize/Phoenix”, “Solar/Jupiter”, the compilation track “Oracle” on “Survival 2000”, and “Flow” in 1995.

Outside Shape Navigator, Coyte has worked with Coldcut, Seal, David McAlmont, Heartless Crew and Salena Godden, and has composed for film, theatre, dance and installation projects. He is also a co-founder of Coastal Electronauts, the Whitstable-based platform that began as a lockdown podcast and later expanded into monthly live sessions and a record label.

More recently, he released “Aramaic Hymn” on the 2024 Coastal Electronauts compilation “Vol 1”, then “Sternenabfall (single)” in January 2026, followed by “Journal” in February 2026, the first full-length Shape Navigator album.

We already wrote about Shape Navigator in April 2025 when we covered the International Drone Day in Canterbury, where he appeared on the bill.

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