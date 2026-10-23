October 23, 2026

kinGeorg releases single ‘Hjerter som fryser’

Britta Pirkko October 23, 2026

Norwegian artist kinGeorg releases the single “Hjerter som fryser” (Hearts That Freeze) via Apollon Records, the second preview of his 2027 album.

kinGeorg "Hjerter som fryser" single cover
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Norwegian artist kinGeorg released the single “Hjerter som fryser” (“Hearts That Freeze”) on October 23, 2026, via Apollon Records. The track is the second preview of his next album, due in 2027.

Related newskinGeorg releases new single 'Kjærlighets Grunge' on Apollon Records

The song is rooted in dark, melancholic pop rock and follows a relationship caught between emotional distance, destructive patterns and the hope that things might still change. Its lyrics also extend beyond a troubled relationship to reflect on a divided world, using Europe as a metaphor for something that has lost its colour: “Europe is black and white; is there a future?” Despite that bleak imagery, the song does not abandon hope of reconnecting.

“Hjerter som fryser” was recorded at Velvet Recordings and produced by Christer Krogh.

About kinGeorg

kinGeorg is the project of Norwegian musician Kim Georg Lunde, whose music combines dark rock, emotional intensity and a focus on the beautiful and destructive sides of love. His releases have charted in both Norway and Sweden. kinGeorg’s EP “Helter P.T.2,” including a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” remixed by Apoptygma Berzerk and Beranek, came out in January 2025, followed by the single “Kjærlighets Grunge” on Apollon Records in July 2026. “Hjerter som fryser” is the second single from his upcoming 2027 album.

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