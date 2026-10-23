kinGeorg releases single ‘Hjerter som fryser’

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Norwegian artist kinGeorg released the single “Hjerter som fryser” (“Hearts That Freeze”) on October 23, 2026, via Apollon Records. The track is the second preview of his next album, due in 2027.

The song is rooted in dark, melancholic pop rock and follows a relationship caught between emotional distance, destructive patterns and the hope that things might still change. Its lyrics also extend beyond a troubled relationship to reflect on a divided world, using Europe as a metaphor for something that has lost its colour: “Europe is black and white; is there a future?” Despite that bleak imagery, the song does not abandon hope of reconnecting.

“Hjerter som fryser” was recorded at Velvet Recordings and produced by Christer Krogh.

<a href="https://kingeorg.bandcamp.com/track/hjerter-som-fryser" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hjerter Som Fryser by kinGeorg</a>

About kinGeorg

kinGeorg is the project of Norwegian musician Kim Georg Lunde, whose music combines dark rock, emotional intensity and a focus on the beautiful and destructive sides of love. His releases have charted in both Norway and Sweden. kinGeorg’s EP “Helter P.T.2,” including a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” remixed by Apoptygma Berzerk and Beranek, came out in January 2025, followed by the single “Kjærlighets Grunge” on Apollon Records in July 2026. “Hjerter som fryser” is the second single from his upcoming 2027 album.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them