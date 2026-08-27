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Cedric Wattergniaux has been active under the alias Kilmarth for several years now. With “Au Bord Des Ténèbres”, he returns with his third album, self-released this time and also available as a limited-edition vinyl release. The eight tracks draw inspiration from artist Pierre Soulages’ concept of ‘Outrenoir’. Kilmarth adapts this concept to the human experience, exploring the idea that black is never the final destination.

Naturally, the music is the main focus here, and in this regard, Wattergniaux seems—for the first time—to have found a truly consistent musical direction. Gone are the guest vocalists, Jazzy influences, and Latin American experiments. Instead, the entire album is built around Experimental-Electro, Glitch, and occasional Cinematic influences. Some might not consider this the most accessible music, yet Kilmarth surprises the listener with cold soundscapes that are sometimes underpinned by a melodic touch, but are primarily defined by an overwhelming array of sound manipulations and effects, creating a truly grim atmosphere. Occasional spoken-word samples add genuine value to the mix. Another significant improvement can be heard in the mixing and overall production, areas in which Kilmarth has made great strides.

In short, this album was a pleasant surprise. It demonstrates real potential and paves the way for even greater things to come. Kilmarth seems ready to take the next step and is sure to appeal to fans of labels such as Ant-Zen. (Rating:8).

The album was preceded by the three-track single “Avant de céder…”, covered in Kilmarth releases three-track single ‘Avant de céder…’ as prelude to upcoming album, and Wattergniaux discussed the Soulages concept behind the record in Kilmarth interview: the light inside Pierre Soulages’ black on ‘Au bord des Ténèbres…’.

Listen to “Outrenoir”:

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/track/outrenoir" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Outrenoir by Kilmarth</a>

About Kilmarth

Kilmarth is the solo project of Belgian musician Cedric Wattergniaux, working in IDM, glitch and post-industrial ambient. Side-Line first covered the project in 2018 with the ‘Click Interview’ with Kilmarth: ‘Music Is A Legal Drug That Has The Immense Power To Make Us Escape’, published on 19 August 2018, and reviewed the CD mini-album “Catharsis” the same year.

The EP Kilmarth – Derrière Le Miroir (EP – Kilmarth) followed in 2021, together with a video for “M-Fia41”. The two-track single “Baryum” arrived in January 2022 and the mini-album Kilmarth – Better Days (EP – Kilmarth) in 2023, the first Kilmarth release with a guest singer. The debut full-length Kilmarth – Sociological Veranda (Album – Kilmarth) was released in January 2024, preceded by the glitch single “Vergessen”, and the IDM EP “My Son of The Moon” followed in November 2024. In January 2025 Wattergniaux teamed up with D-Fried for the album “Micrometeoritic Flowerpot”.

The concept album Kilmarth – Cherophobia (Digital Album – Adventurous Music), built around the fear of happiness, was issued in January 2026 through the Adventurous Music digital series. “Au Bord Des Ténèbres…” was released on 6 June 2026 on Bandcamp and holds eight tracks, opening with “Le seuil” and closing with “Outrenoir”. It is the first Kilmarth album pressed on vinyl.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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