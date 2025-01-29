Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now via the Leipzig based experimental music label Adventurous Music is the “Micrometeoritic Flowerpot” album, a collaborative project between the Belgian project Kilmarth and the Spanish artist D-Fried. Adventurous Music is a non-profit micro-label releasing experimental music and EX! – a magazine promoting experimental art.

The 8-track album (with a cover designed by Delphine Desguin) was mastered by Daniel Trim and is the first collaborative album between the Belgian sound producers Cedric Wattergniaux (Kilmarth) and Jordi Saludes (D-Fried) from Barcelona, Spain. The eight tracks offer a mix of lush melodies and IDM-ish beats, samples, and experimental sounds.

In a reaction the duo says that “the album reflects our current society, which constantly has a sword of Damocles hanging over its head but must continue to live positively and give its best in resilience.”

<a href="https://adventurousmusic.bandcamp.com/album/micrometeoritic-flowerpot">Micrometeoritic Flowerpot by Kilmarth & D-Fried</a>

About Kilmarth and D-Fried

Kilmarth

Belgian electronic artist Cédric Wattergniaux, known as Kilmarth, released his debut album, “Sociological Veranda“, on January 5, 2024. By then he had already released several EPs. The album is the culmination of several years of dedicated work, seamlessly weaving together various influences, from dark electro tones to IDM and experimental sounds.

The album features eleven tracks, including collaborations with guest singers, and explores a range of styles from raw industrial sounds to cinematic and trip-hop elements. Notable tracks include “Lurking” featuring Silly Shadow, which blends IDM and raw industrial sound treatments, and “Les Jeux Sont Faits”, recommended for its harder kick and industrial touch.

Cédric is also known as a reviewer for Shadowzine and of course Side-Line Magazine.

D-fried

D-Fried is DJ Jordi Saludes who has a long career in electronic music, accumulating many releases on international labels, performing at various festivals around the world, and composing soundtracks for films.

The Barcelona-based producer and DJ has been crafting electronic music that mixes electronic textures and urban ambient sounds with intricate rhythms. His discography includes albums such as “The Lost Tomorrow” (2013) and “Late Antiquities of the Multitudinous Astronauts” (2018). In 2023, D-Fried released the single “The Spirit of the Young Poets”. His music is characterized by the use of ordinary noises and subtle digital melodies.

