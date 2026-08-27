San Gabriel releases the five-track EP “Adult Onset Goth” on Share It Music on 18 September 2026, led by the single “Paradise”, out since 14 August.

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Synth pop project San Gabriel releases the five-track EP “Adult Onset Goth” on 18 September 2026 through Share It Music. James Bookert wrote, recorded, produced, mixed and engineered every track, with Jonas W. Karlsson handling the mastering at Northsound. The EP follows the debut album “Nights and Weekends”, issued on 15 August 2025.

The EP runs “All My Time”, “MAGIC”, “Paradise”, “Fuck the Money” and “Now That It’s Over”. “Paradise” went out ahead of it on 14 August 2026 and is streaming now.

<a href="https://sangabriel.bandcamp.com/album/adult-onset-goth" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Adult Onset Goth by San Gabriel</a>

San Gabriel directs ‘Adult Onset Goth’ proceeds to HAAM

A portion of the proceeds from the EP goes to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, a nonprofit that arranges affordable healthcare for working musicians in Austin, Texas. The donation follows Share It Music’s stated mission, and HAAM is the charity San Gabriel selected.

About San Gabriel

San Gabriel is the project of James Bookert. He started it in Austin, Texas, writing between tours as the banjo player in string band Whiskey Shivers, and worked in a local liquor store while the side-project took shape. The project brings a synth pop that mixes dreamy synth layers, washed guitars and hook-led melodies, moving between 1980s reference points and present-day indie pop.

The catalogue opened with a run of standalone tracks including “Another One”, “Cruel”, “Tape Machine”, “Castles” and “Circles”, and the single release “Over My Shoulder” on 19 January 2024, followed by “Life In The Past Lane” and “Play With Fire”. Debut album “Nights and Weekends” appeared on 15 August 2025, again written, produced, engineered, recorded and mixed by Bookert alone and mastered by Jonas W. Karlsson at Northsound – the same working method carried into the new EP.

Bookert signed to Share It Music in the past year. San Gabriel material has been used in “Love Island USA” and “Wayfinders”, and Bookert has toured the United States both under his own project name and as a member of Goth Babe’s live band.

“Adult Onset Goth” is the first San Gabriel EP and arrives thirteen months after the debut album.

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