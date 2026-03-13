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Birmingham artists Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh) and Mick Harris (Scorn, Fret, Napalm Death) have announced the collaborative album “Shouting the Odds” under the JK Flesh / Monrella moniker. “Shouting the Odds”is a new eight-track split LP due on April 10, 2026 via GIVE/TAKE and Avalanche Recordings. The release will be out in digital, CD (500 copies) and clear smoke vinyl editions. On Bandcamp you can already check out the track “Disagreeable”.

Broadrick described the material as “No-nonsense old school flavoured techno bangers. We’re flying the flag for outsider techno.”

<a href="https://jkflesh.bandcamp.com/album/shouting-the-odds" rel="noopener">SHOUTING THE ODDS by JK FLESH / MONRELLA</a>

You can also already check out the below visual teaser for the album.

About Justin K Broadrick

Justin K Broadrick is a Birmingham-born English musician who started making solo material under the name Final at age 12. He then connected with B. C. Green and Paul Neville in Birmingham before moving through Fall of Because and an early period in Napalm Death. In 1988, Broadrick and Green formed Godflesh. After Godflesh’s initial 2002 split, Broadrick launched Jesu in 2003 while continuing parallel work across Final, collaborations with Kevin Martin, remix projects and solo releases.

JK Flesh is Broadrick’s dedicated electronic alias and an outlet for “heavy/mutant techno/electronica”. The first full-length, was “Posthuman”, released in 2012.

For more info, read our interview’ with Broadrick on his JK Flesh project.

About Mick Harris / Monrella

Michael John Harris is a Birmingham musician best known first as the drummer of Napalm Death between 1985 and 1991. After leaving Napalm Death, Harris formed Scorn with fellow former Napalm Death member Nic Bullen in 1991. Scorn began as a duo and continued as a Harris-led project after Bullen’s departure in 1995. Alongside that work, Harris also developed other long-running projects, most notably Lull, and work with Painkiller.

Monrella is Harris’ techno alias. He has been active under that name since 1995. The project debuted with “Report / Fixed” in 1996, followed by “Untitled” and “Collage Pt1 / Scat” in 1997. That first run continued with “La Mondonga” and the double-12″ “Studio 1-7” in 2002. He later returned with “Process & Report EP” in 2018, “Build Time EP” in 2019, “Shank” in 2024 and “Want Those For” in 2025.

Broadrick/Harris began their collaboration with the four-track EP “See Red”, released in January 2021 on Avalanche Recordings. Their new split LP “Shouting the Odds” extends that collaboration with four tracks from JK Flesh and four from Monrella.

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