Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh) unearths lost album from his electronic project Pale Sketcher – check out a first track already

Justin K Broadrick, guitarist for Napalm Death but more importantly the founder of the industrial group Godflesh, returns under the Pale Sketcher moniker, or let’s say resurfaces because this electronic album has been collecting dust for several years.

Fifteen years ago, Justin K Broadrick began experimenting. Originally intending to create sketches for his project Jesu, Broadrick soon realized the new material didn’t fit Jesu’s signature guitar-noise. Pale Sketcher was born. Out on September 23rd is the album “Golden Skin” which was written and recorded between 2009-2013. Originally slated for release on Richard D. James’ (Aphex Twin) Rephlex Records prior to it shuttering, the material was unearthed and completed by Broadrick specifically for its release on the GIVE/TAKE label. GIVE/TAKE is boutique record label based in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, specializing in auteur-driven, experimental projects with an electronic approach.

When you pre-order the album now you will receive the lead single “I’m Your Possession” immediately.

<a href="https://palesketcher.bandcamp.com/album/golden-skin">Golden Skin by Pale Sketcher</a>

To be released on vinyl, CD, and digital (available here in pre-order on Bandcamp) you can expect a mix of IDM, electronics, and experimental music. Note that the vinyl (transparent) shipping will happen as soon as manufacturing allows. The European fulfillment on this specific release will be provided by WeShipVinyl.