Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh) unearths lost album from his electronic project Pale Sketcher – check out a first track already
Justin K Broadrick, guitarist for Napalm Death but more importantly the founder of the industrial…
Justin K Broadrick, guitarist for Napalm Death but more importantly the founder of the industrial group Godflesh, returns under the Pale Sketcher moniker, or let’s say resurfaces because this electronic album has been collecting dust for several years.
Fifteen years ago, Justin K Broadrick began experimenting. Originally intending to create sketches for his project Jesu, Broadrick soon realized the new material didn’t fit Jesu’s signature guitar-noise. Pale Sketcher was born. Out on September 23rd is the album “Golden Skin” which was written and recorded between 2009-2013. Originally slated for release on Richard D. James’ (Aphex Twin) Rephlex Records prior to it shuttering, the material was unearthed and completed by Broadrick specifically for its release on the GIVE/TAKE label. GIVE/TAKE is boutique record label based in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, specializing in auteur-driven, experimental projects with an electronic approach.
When you pre-order the album now you will receive the lead single “I’m Your Possession” immediately.
To be released on vinyl, CD, and digital (available here in pre-order on Bandcamp) you can expect a mix of IDM, electronics, and experimental music. Note that the vinyl (transparent) shipping will happen as soon as manufacturing allows. The European fulfillment on this specific release will be provided by WeShipVinyl.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether