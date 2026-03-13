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Seattle deathrock/darkwave act Ghosts in the Graveyard premiers the official video for “Nothing Can Save You,” taken from the 13-track album “Absolute Death,” released on October 24, 2025 via Re:Mission Entertainment.

The clip was filmed by Skye Warden and edited by Byron C. Miller. The footage was recorded on October 30, 2025 at The Central Saloon in Seattle, Washington.

“Nothing Can Save You” appears as track three on “Absolute Death.” The album is available digitally and as a limited digipak CD edition of 100 copies through Re:Mission’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/absolute-death" rel="noopener">Absolute Death by Ghosts In The Graveyard</a>

About Ghosts in the Graveyard

Ghosts in the Graveyard are based in Seattle, Washington. The band was formed in 2014 by Byron C. Miller after his time as a live co-frontman in God Module, with Paul Morgan joining on guitar and programming and Shelly Smith on supporting vocals and keys.

The group’s first album, “Monsters for the Masses,” was released on October 21, 2016. A remix follow-up, “The Last Halloween (Remix Album),” arrived on October 19, 2018. Seven years later the band returned in 2025 through Re:Mission Entertainment, issuing “I Am The Dark” on August 22 and “In The Darkness” on September 19 before releasing “Absolute Death” on October 24.

The current lineup consists of Byron C. Miller (lead vocals, lyrics), Paul Morgan (programming, mixing, guitar), Shelly Smith (vocals), and NUDA’s Kaylie Cortez (live keys).

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