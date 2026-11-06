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UK industrial-electronic artist j:dead has released “XVII” on November 6, 2026 via Infacted Recordings, closing a year-long single campaign that began in December 2025 with “Pressure”.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/xvii" target="_blank" rel="noopener">XVII by j:dead</a>

“XVII” is built around distorted guitar riffs and mid-tempo drums, wrapped in warm, expressive vocals over an industrial base. Instead of closing the campaign with another explosive statement, the track turns inward toward a more measured conclusion.

The song moves between childhood and adulthood, viewing the hopes and dreams of a young man through the perspective of an older self who has lived through more and understands the distance between the person he imagined becoming and the person he became. The title refers to the age of seventeen, the final year of the life j:dead describes before his own story began.

“XVII” was written, performed and recorded by j:dead (Jay Taylor), with guitars by Hilger Tintel and Jay Taylor. Motel-Music produced the track and Studio-600 handled mastering; the artwork is by Dokodemo.

“XVII” is available now on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

The twelfth single in j:dead’s year-long campaign

j:dead launched the campaign in December 2025 with “Pressure”, followed by “Who Knows” as the third single in January 2026 and a video for “Feeling Alone” in March 2026. Later entries included “Keep Walking”, “Draws My Blood”, “Halo”, “Null” and “Cannibal”, each one released on Infacted Recordings through 2026. “XVII” closes the series as its twelfth and final single.

About j:dead

j:dead is the project of UK musician Jay Taylor. The project makes industrial-electronic music built around distorted guitars, programmed rhythms and emotionally direct songwriting. The project’s catalog includes the singles “Haunt” (2019) and “Feeding On Me” (2020), the album “A Complicated Genocide” (2021), the collaboration “Tearing Me Apart” with Teknovore (2021) and the single “I’ll Wait” (2021).

Further releases followed with the “DAS OM3N” cover single (2022), the “Vision Of Time” EP (2022), “Hold Tight” with remixes (2022), the collaborations “High Time (Chinese Takeaway)” with FabrikC and “Thrive” with Nature Of Wires (both 2022), “Surrendering” with remixes (2023), the “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” cover single with Menschdefekt (2023), “Harbour” (2023), the “ROOTS” EP (2023) and the single “What We’ll Be” (2024).

In December 2025, j:dead signed to Infacted Recordings and opened a year-long single campaign with “Pressure”, followed through 2026 by “Disgusting”, “Who Knows”, “Feeling Alone”, “Silence Calls”, “Over The Years”, “Keep Walking”, “Draws My Blood”, “Halo”, “Null” and “Cannibal”. “XVII”, released November 6, 2026, closes that campaign as its twelfth single.

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