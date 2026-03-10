Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Australian darkwave / gothic rock band Ikon will release the 4CD box set “Resonance – An Anthology 1998-2009” on March 13 via Cleopatra Records. The set covers four studio albums from the band’s late-1990s to 2000s period: “This Quiet Earth”, “On the Edge of Forever”, “Destroying the World to Save It” and “Love, Hate and Sorrow”. The box is the follow-up to the 2023 anthology “The Complete Recordings 1992-1996“, with each disc housed in its own sleeve inside a clamshell box with an 8-page booklet.

About ‘Resonance – An Anthology 1998-2009’

Disc one has the “This Quiet Earth” material in its 2013 remixed form, disc two has “On the Edge of Forever” in its 2021 remixed form, while discs three and four cover “Destroying the World to Save It” and “Love, Hate and Sorrow”.

McCarter says “This Quiet Earth” was written as a reaction to “the constant comparison to Joy Division” the band had been receiving. “I wanted to move away from guitar based tracks,” he says, adding that “as soon as ‘Subversion’ was written, I knew it had to be the first single from the album.”

He also describes “On the Edge of Forever” as a return to a fuller band setup. “Going back to the band format, it was clear that doing a rock album was the right path to follow, after going down the electronic route.”

For the 2005 album “Destroying the World to Save It” Chris McCarter, Dino Molinaro and Clifford Ennis were the core line-up, with guest vocals from Louisa John-Krol, Roberto Massaglia and Dave Foreman.

“Love, Hate and Sorrow” followed in September 2009. The Chris McCarter / Dino Molinaro release was issued in Germany via Apollyon and in the US digitally through Nile Records, with “A Line on a Dark Day”, “Torn Apart”, “Amongst the Runes” and “Driftwood” being the singles.

Ikon 4CD box set “Resonance – An Anthology 1998-2009”

Also out on March 13 is Cleopatra’s gold-vinyl edition of “This Quiet Earth“.

Ikon gold-vinyl edition of “This Quiet Earth”

‘Resonance – An Anthology 1998-2009’ box set track list

Disc 1 – “This Quiet Earth”: “Departure”, “Subversion”, “Loving The Enemy”, “Temple Of Light”, “Ghost In My Head”, “In Faith”, “My Shadow Of Selfishness”, “The Shattered Mirror”, “A Day That Passed”, “Voice Of The Sun”, “Beginning Of The End”, “This Quiet Earth”, “Overcome”, “Communion”, “Time And Illusion”, “In Too Deep”.

Disc 2 – “On the Edge Of Forever”: “King Of Terror”, “The Shallow Sea”, “Wheels In Motion”, “Stone Frailty”, “Fine Line”, “Apparition”, “The Wish”, “An Act Of Fate”, “Blue Snow Red Rain”, “Distance”, “Afterlife”, “World Beneath The Sand”, “On The Edge Of Forever”, “As I Recall”, “Elohim”, “Anxiety”.

Disc 3 – “Destroying The World To Save It”: “Never Forgive! Never Forget!”, “The Dying Crown”, “Without Shadows”, “God Has Fallen From The Sky”, “Psychic Vampire”, “Father Of Lies”, “Ashes Of Blue”, “Rome”, “My Crucible”, “Heresy”, “Slaughter (For The Glory Of Christ And The King)”, “Path Of The Unknown”, “The Black Goat Of Judas”, “Hiding In Waiting”, “Understanding”, “Confused Dreams”, “Seconds”.

Disc 4 – “Love, Hate and Sorrow”: “A Line on a Dark Day”, “Before the Dawn”, “Torn Apart”, “Memoirs of a Butterfly”, “Winter Mourning”, “Beautiful Sadness”, “Amongst the Runes”, “Love, Hate and Sorrow”, “Dead Man Tomorrow”, “All Depths of Despair”, “Point of No Return”, “Driftwood”, “Broken Windows To The Soul”, “Nowhere To Turn”, “Hindsight”, “Disenchanted Lullaby”.

New solo material by McCarter

Not limited to archive work, McCarter has also issued the solo EP “Marian“, a four-track release with “Marian”, “Stay With Me”, “Black Roses” and “The Accidental Protege”. We previously covered McCarter’s earlier solo EP “Atmosphere” in November 2024.

About Ikon

Ikon

Ikon is a Melbourne, Australia darkwave / post-punk / gothic rock band built around Chris McCarter and Dino Molinaro. McCarter and Molinaro began writing songs together in 1988 as Death in the Dark and switched to using Ikon in 1991. Early on, original singer Michael Carrodus joined them for “In the Shadow of the Angel” in 1994 and “Flowers for the Gathering” in 1996, releases that reached Europe and the US through Apollyon and Metropolis. The earlier released Cleopatra archival box “The Complete Recordings 1992-1996” documented that first period.

After Carrodus left, McCarter moved into the lead-vocal role for “This Quiet Earth”, the band’s third album overall. David Burns and Anthony Griffiths joined the line-up for 2001’s “On the Edge of Forever”, before Clifford Ennis entered the picture for the “Psychic Vampire” release and 2005’s “Destroying the World to Save It”. For the 2009 “Love, Hate and Sorrow” album McCarter and Molinaro were joined by Anthony Cornish on live guitar.

The band continued with “Everyone, Everything, Everywhere Ends” in 2014. The band’s eighth studio album, “Realm of the Black Sun” was recorded across Egypt, Belgium, Germany, the US and Australia during 2023 and 2024.

