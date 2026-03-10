Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Miss Grit, the New York-based project of Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn, has released “Mind Disaster”, the latest track from the forthcoming album “Under My Umbrella”, due April 24, 2026 on Mute. The second full-length record will be issued on limited-edition crystal-clear vinyl, CD and digital formats. Pre-orders are available now.

Sohn describes “Mind Disaster” as “the one that really helped create the palette for the rest of the album for me. It’s my favorite instrumental on the record and so many good friends helped make it happen.” Those collaborators include Sae Heum Han (mmph), Luciano Rossi (Mui Zyu), drummer Preston Fulks (Momma), and Aron Kobayashi Ritch, who mixed the album.

The track is part of a 3-track EP featuring the earlier released tracks “Stranger” and “Tourist Mind”.

These are the videos for the previous singles.

“Under My Umbrella” took shape after Sohn returned from a North American touring run and began writing in a New York apartment. On the album page, Sohn says the record came from “letting people in more on this record and trying not to shy away from that. I’m leaving the cyborg behind, I’m letting it all out.”

Confirmed live dates around the release include an acoustic performance and signing at Rough Trade Below in New York on April 23, the album release show at Night Club 101 in New York on April 24, and a Los Angeles show at Scribble on May 2.

About Miss Grit

Miss Grit began in 2018 as the recording project of Margaret Sohn while studying music technology at New York University. Sohn grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and first issued music under the name with the self-released four-track EP “Talk Talk” in January 2019. That was followed by the self-released EP “Impostor” in February 2021.

Mute signed Miss Grit in 2022, beginning with the single “Like You” in September 2022. The debut full-length “Follow the Cyborg” followed on February 24, 2023, and was later expanded with the “Follow the Cyborg Remixes EP” in December 2023. Sohn then issued “The End (mmph Remix)” in June 2024, returned with “Tourist Mind” in October 2025, and launched the “Stranger” single in January 2026. “Mind Disaster” now leads into the release of “Under My Umbrella” on April 24, 2026.

