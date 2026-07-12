Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

IKON, the Melbourne darkwave, post-punk and gothic rock band, released the single “The Witness Tree” on 4 July 2026. The two-track single previews a forthcoming compilation, “Collective Illusion: The Singles 1998-2026”, which gathers 32 non-album singles and exclusive renditions from across 28 years. IKON has not announced a release date for the compilation.

<a href="https://ikon2.bandcamp.com/album/the-witness-tree-single" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Witness Tree single by IKON</a>

Inside IKON’s ‘The Witness Tree’ single

“The Witness Tree” pairs the title track with “My Black Mirror”, both listed as 7-inch single versions, and is available on Bandcamp. IKON recorded the single at Shrimp Shack Studios in Melbourne between 2024 and 2026. Michael Hubbard engineered the session, Chris McCarter and Michael Hubbard produced it, and Adam Calaitzis mixed it at Toyland Studios. Lucie Zann created the artwork.

“Collective Illusion: The Singles 1998-2026” collects 32 non-album singles and exclusive renditions, with “The Witness Tree” issued ahead of it. The set continues a run of retrospective releases from the band. In 2023 IKON compiled its early years on “The Complete Recordings 1992-1996”, a four-CD box set on Cleopatra Records, and in March 2026 the label returned to the catalogue with the “Resonance – An Anthology 1998-2009” box set. A 2020 collection, “The Thirteenth Hour: The Singles 2007-2020”, had already drawn together a later stretch of the band’s singles.

About IKON

Chris McCarter (vocals, guitar, programming) and Dino Molinaro (bass) began writing songs as high-school students in Melbourne in 1988. The pair first worked under the name Death in the Dark, then changed it to IKON in 1991. Original singer Michael Carrodus fronted the band’s first two albums, “In the Shadow of the Angel” (1994) and “Flowers for the Gathering” (1996), which reached goth audiences in Europe and the United States through releases on Apollyon and Metropolis Records.

Carrodus left in 1997, and McCarter took over vocals. “This Quiet Earth” (1998) shifted toward electronic composition and produced the singles “Subversion” and “Ghost in My Head”, while “On the Edge of Forever” (2001) returned to the band’s rock sound and brought IKON back to live performance. The group toured Europe for the first time in August 2001, played M’era Luna in 2002 and made its first appearance at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in 2003. The “Psychic Vampire” EP (2004) was followed by the albums “Destroying the World to Save It” (2005) and “Love, Hate and Sorrow” (2009).

Later albums include “Everyone Everything Everywhere Ends” (2014) and “Realm of the Black Sun” (2024). Alongside the studio records, IKON’s back catalogue has been reissued and compiled steadily, from Cleopatra’s box sets to a run of double-CD reissues. McCarter also works outside the band: he issued the solo EP “Atmosphere” in 2024, and former members carried IKON’s post-punk sound into the side project Chiron. “The Witness Tree” and the coming “Collective Illusion” compilation extend that singles history into 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)