April 8, 2026

Ashen Sun rework Skinny Puppy’s ‘Worlock’ with Lucifer’s Aid

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 8, 2026
Ashen Sun

Ashen Sun

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Ashen Sun, the Stockholm project led by Johnny Hagel (ex-Tiamat), will release “Worlock” on April 17, 2026. The single reworks Skinny Puppy’s “Worlock”, originally issued from the 1989 album “Rabies”, and features Lucifer’s Aid. It follows Ashen Sun’s six-track EP “Velarium”, which arrived on March 27, 2026.

The new version is a gothic reinterpretation rather than a direct cover. The cover offers a slower and more atmospheric approach built around layered textures, restrained dynamics and a darker cinematic approach. The band says they wanted to reinterpret the song “through our own lens”.

The single is scheduled for major streaming platforms on April 17, but a trailer is already online.

About Ashen Sun

Ashen Sun emerged in 2024 as Johnny Hagel’s own project. Based in Stockholm the project mixes dark gothic rock, cold-wave synths and cinematic electronics.

Hagel is best known from earlier work in Tiamat and Sundown, a band he co-founded Sundown. Besides this he was involved with Sorcerer as well.

The first Ashen Sun release was the standalone single “Whisper to the Skull”, issued on October 20, 2025. “Faith’s Funeral” followed in December 2025 and “Black Thoughts” in February 2026, before the March 2026 release of “Ashes of the World” and the full “Velarium” EP on Desert Plain Records.

More material is expected to lead toward a full-length album later in 2026.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags: ,

You may have missed

The Noise Who Runs

Ian Pickering previews new The Noise Who Runs album ‘RE: GEN X’ with ‘Commercial Road’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 8, 2026
Ashen Sun

Ashen Sun rework Skinny Puppy’s ‘Worlock’ with Lucifer’s Aid

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 8, 2026
Biomekkanik (Photo by Fredrik Trella)

Biomekkanik sign multi-album deal with Dependent Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 8, 2026
Astraya (Photo by Fabian Fischer)

Astraya unveil ‘A Theory of Time’ as second preview of ‘Atropine’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 8, 2026
Unter Null

Unter Null revisits ‘Coming Up To Breathe’ and signals more music ahead

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 7, 2026