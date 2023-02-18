Nadragea – Formakba Tomoritett Trendek (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Nadragea is a Hungarian project driven by ‘Mortum Exabyss’ aka Human Vault and assisted by Miklos Takacs. They already released a few works together and unleashed “Formakba Tomoritett Trendek” as their newest collaboration.

Content: The album features 9 songs plus 4 remixes. The sound is mainly characterized by minimal sound treatments and slow rhythms. You’ll notice EBM elements on top but the production is definitely more Experimental. The vocals have been produced in a ghost-like way. Remixes have been delivered by Hungarian projects Cyberbob, Calm T, Gary and Planet Damage.

+ + + : I like the work for its minimalism; putting the power in the atmospheres instead of BPM’s and fast, repetitive, sequences. The work sounds as a challenge but revealing noticeable pieces like “Flesh Algorithm (Hus Algoritmusa)” and “Ruins On Purpose (Celszeru Romok)”. The remixes by Calm T and Planet Damage bring more club-orientated edits.

– – – : This album sounds like a challenge which I’m afraid will only catch the attention of a very restricted number of Electro heads.

Conclusion: Total minimalism with attitude!

Best songs: “Flesh Algorithm (Hus Algoritmusa)”, “Ruins On Purpose (Celszeru Romok)”, “Empty Room (Ures Szoba) – Inverted Soul by Calm T, “Empty Room (Ures Szoba) – PlanetDamage Edit”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578