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Mexican electro-industrial duo Hocico released a Deluxe Edition of their album “Unseen Horror Scenes” via Out Of Line Music, making the previously CD-exclusive bonus disc “Hidden Horror Scenes” available on streaming platforms for the first time. The digital deluxe release adds six tracks: “Lines of Death”, “Midnight Hunter”, “La Tumba Sin Nombre” and remixes of “Fallen Paradise” by Funker Vogt and Dominator, plus a Trycerapt remix of “10 Seconds Left”.

<a href="https://hocico666.bandcamp.com/album/unseen-horror-scenes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Unseen Horror Scenes by Hocico</a>

“Unseen Horror Scenes” was written and recorded by Erk Aicrag and Racso Agroyam, and first released on Out Of Line Music on 8 May 2026. The album’s fifteen original tracks include “Hey Tú!”, featuring Rafael Reyes of Prayers, alongside “Brainrot”, “The Screen” and closer “Echoes in the End”. The bonus disc’s remixers – Funker Vogt, Trycerapt and Dominator – now join the streaming release alongside the studio tracks. Physical copies of “Unseen Horror Scenes” remain available as a 2CD digipak with the bonus disc, a chili-filled “Fuego Puro” vinyl limited to 100 copies, a 2LP splatter vinyl, cassette, and a numbered fan box set of 400 containing the 2CD, a Mexican death whistle, an Aztec-style necklace and a ceramic tile.

The Deluxe Edition follows a summer of festival dates for Hocico, including Till Fest in Leipzig, M’era Luna and Brutal Assault. The band now heads into a South and Latin American run this autumn with label mates Ghostbells, running from Puebla, Mexico on September 23 through Santiago, Chile on October 3.

Hocico tour dates

September 23, 2026 – Puebla, Mexico

September 24, 2026 – Monterrey, Mexico

September 25, 2026 – Texcoco, Mexico

September 27, 2026 – Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico

September 28, 2026 – San José, Costa Rica

September 29, 2026 – Quito, Ecuador

September 30, 2026 – Lima, Peru

October 1, 2026 – Medellín, Colombia

October 2, 2026 – Bogotá, Colombia

October 3, 2026 – Santiago, Chile

About Hocico

Hocico is an electro-industrial duo from Mexico formed by cousins Erik García, known as Erk Aicrag, and Óscar Mayorga, known as Racso Agroyam. Their catalogue on Out Of Line Music includes the 2023 single “A Symphony Of Rage“, the 2025 EP “The Screen“, and the “Hey Tú!” collaboration with Prayers, first issued as a single in late 2025 and expanded into a four-track EP that December. Hocico released the full-length album “Unseen Horror Scenes” on 8 May 2026, and Rammstein’s Till Lindemann released a Hocico remix of “Und die Engel singen” via Out Of Line in July 2025. The Deluxe Edition brings the album’s CD-exclusive bonus material to streaming as the band prepares for its Latin American tour.

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