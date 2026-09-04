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Merciful Nuns, the German gothic rock project led by Artaud Seth, announced “Nebulae”, the fourth and closing chapter of their Kvltan tetralogy, through their label Solar Lodge. Pre-orders open on September 11 at midnight through the Solar Lodge webshop, in a regular edition and a limited edition of 500 copies that adds an exclusive Nebulae T-shirt and will not be reissued. Both editions will also be sold directly at the band’s upcoming Solar Lodge Convention dates in Bochum and Erfurt.

Where the tetralogy’s earlier instalments – “Kvltan“, “Oneironauts” and “Finistère” – descended into the Kvltan mythos, Artaud Seth describes “Nebulae” as moving beyond it, through “dead orbits, collapsing gods, forgotten names and the space between dream and existence.” “The complete tetralogy was conceived around six years ago, almost as an addition to the ten regular Merciful Nuns albums released up to that point,” he stated. “With Nebulae, that story has now been told in full. There are no plans for another album, and for quite some time now I have also stopped accepting new concert offers. […] In any case, we will be taking an extended break. Maybe this is the end of it altogether.”

Merciful Nuns will present the tetralogy’s close at the Solar Lodge Conventions in Bochum (September 11) and Erfurt (September 12), each featuring support from Your Life On Hold and Sweet Ermengarde, and at the Bats in the Attic festival in Morecambe, UK on September 19.

Merciful Nuns tour dates

September 11, 2026 – Bahnhof Langendreer, Bochum, Germany (Solar Lodge Convention, w/ Your Life On Hold, Sweet Ermengarde)

September 12, 2026 – From Hell, Erfurt, Germany (Solar Lodge Convention, w/ Your Life On Hold, Sweet Ermengarde)

September 19, 2026 – Alhambra Theatre, Morecambe, UK (Bats in the Attic festival)

About Merciful Nuns

Merciful Nuns is a German gothic rock project founded by Artaud Seth in 2010, following his earlier work with The Garden of Delight and Near Earth Orbit, and joined by his wife Jawa Seth and Jacques Moch. Artaud Seth also runs the project’s label, Solar Lodge. Merciful Nuns released “Anomaly” in 2018, then in January 2022 issued “Kvltan“, the first part of a story about the origins of Kvltan and a conceptual arc around the question of whether life originated on Earth. “Oneironauts” continued that story in 2025, followed the same year by the two-disc “Finistère” on 20 November, which advanced the narrative through the exiled god Zal’tharr and the Kvltanic hymns of Mars. Side-Line spoke to Artaud Seth about the project’s direction in a 2025 interview, in which he described working outside of any scene. Merciful Nuns also released the anthology “God Aeon XIII” in June 2025, reworking 28 tracks from its catalogue outside the Kvltan storyline. With “Nebulae”, released via Solar Lodge, Artaud Seth brings the four-part Kvltan tetralogy to a close and points to an extended pause in the band’s activity.

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