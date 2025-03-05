Hocico return with 4-track ‘The Screen’ EP – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Mexican electro-industrial duo Hocico returns with a new single, “The Screen”. In the 4 tracks on the new EP the duo delivers “a scathing critique of modern society’s darker side, focusing on the cruelty and cowardice that thrive behind the anonymity of digital screens.”

More specifically, the lyrics of “The Screen” for instance are a direct attack on the toxic behaviour of online trolls and keyboard warriors who hide behind their devices to spread hate and venom. In Aicrag’s lyrics it sounds like this: “You spit your filth, while you’re unseen” and “Your boldness dies when we’re eye to eye.” Besides “The Screen”, the EP holds the tracks “Fallen Paradise”, “Twisted Promises” and “A Symphony of Rage”. Note that the Bandcamp version is just a 1-track single.

Musically, The Screen is classic Hocico. “The Screen” is out now.

