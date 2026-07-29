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About two years after the EP “Love Me Now (Not)”, American artist Azul Far returns with the debut album from her sonic alter ego, The True Union. Production duties were handled by Travis Bacon and Sebastian Komor, with additional contributions on selected tracks from Jamie Cronander (Combichrist), Hellhammer (Mayhem), and Tony Särkkä (Abruptum/Ophthalamia).

If you were already familiar with the EP, this album will hit you with even greater intensity. A palpable sense of rage runs throughout the record, fueled by personal experiences and emotional turmoil. Call the result Metal, Industrial, or simply a fusion of both—occasionally enriched with symphonic arrangements. Dark, aggressive, EBM-infused basslines further reinforce the album’s power, while Azul Far’s vocal versatility proves equally impressive. She effortlessly shifts between ferocious outbursts and more melodic, almost Pop-oriented passages, even as the music charges forward like a runaway train. The songs are short, uncompromising, and explosively powerful, giving the album the impact of a sonic blitzkrieg—it is over almost before you realize it.

The True Union is a relentless listening experience that leaves little room to catch your breath. It is a fierce and uncompromising debut that is sure to claim plenty of victims—or rather, devoted new fans. (Rating:8).

Side-Line first reported on the album’s Alfa Matrix release in April 2026, when “Sleepwalk” arrived as an 11-track digital album produced by Sebastian Komor.

Listen to “One By One feat. Komor Kommando”:

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/one-by-one-feat-komor-kommando" target="_blank" rel="noopener">One By One (feat. Komor Kommando) by The True UnioN</a>

About The True Union

The True Union is the industrial metal and dark electro project of American singer and composer Azul Far, founded in 2009. A 2022 Side-Line report on the act joining Alfa Matrix listed The True UnioN as a Dallas-based act in its opening line, while the same article’s detail section placed the project in Denver, Colorado; Side-Line has not resolved which city applied at the time of founding. The project was originally conceived as a studio-only outlet, with Far beginning to recruit musicians for live performance from 2017 onward.

The True UnioN joined the Belgian label Alfa Matrix in 2022, first appearing on the label’s “Sounds From The Matrix 023” compilation with the track “Purousthai”. The same year, the project released the EP “Love Me Now (Not)” on Alfa Matrix, produced by Sebastian Komor with additional work from Siggi Bemm, Travis Bacon and guitarist Jamie Cronander (Combichrist). The EP also featured Azul Far’s guest vocals on “One By One”, a track written for the Komor Kommando EP of the same name, after Komor worked on production and mixing for The True Union. In March 2023, Azul Far discussed the project in a Side-Line interview titled “An order amongst the chaos!”

The True Union’s debut full-length, “Sleepwalk”, followed in April 2026 on Alfa Matrix as an 11-track digital and CD album, again produced by Sebastian Komor, with additional contributions from Travis Bacon, Jamie Cronander, Hellhammer of Mayhem, and the late Tony “IT” Särkkä of Abruptum and Ophthalamia, who died in 2017.

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