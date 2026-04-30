April 30, 2026

Grigio Scarlatto – The Race (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Shyrec / Scissor Sallad)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 30, 2026
Grigio Scarlatto
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

“The Race” is the third album by the Italian trio Grigio Scarlatto. Across its nine tracks, the band raises questions about life, the boredom that can emerge in various aspects of it, and expectations that cannot always be fulfilled.

Musically, these themes are translated into a mature composition in which Shoegaze and Dream-Pop merge. The result is a dreamy experience with distinct, powerful peaks where guitars surge to the surface and the rhythm sets the pace. The vocalist delivers a sensual performance that fits perfectly within the ethereal atmosphere of “The Race”. Here and there, the songs are complemented by precise electronic arrangements, adding extra depth and impact.

“The Race” is an effective work—music that reflects maturity and caresses the ear like a sea breeze. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Hold Me Tight”:

https://grigioscarlatto.bandcamp.com/track/hold-me-tight

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

The True Union

The True Union releases ‘Sleepwalk’ album featuring late Tony ‘IT’ Särkkä (Abruptum, Ophthalamia and Vondur)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 29, 2026
Tangients

Tangients drop new single ‘Void’ from debut album ‘Embers’ – 4AD fans should pay attention!

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 29, 2026
OPERA MULTI STEEL – Les Douleurs de L´Ennui - 35th anniversary Remaster

Opera Multi Steel’s ‘Les Douleurs de l’Ennui’ returns as 35th anniversary remaster with four bonus tracks

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 29, 2026
Parade Ground remixes

Parade Ground release ‘Remixes’ as second 45th anniversary release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 29, 2026
Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk sampling dispute moves back to Germany after CJEU pastiche ruling

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 29, 2026