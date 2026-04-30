Grigio Scarlatto – The Race (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Shyrec / Scissor Sallad)

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“The Race” is the third album by the Italian trio Grigio Scarlatto. Across its nine tracks, the band raises questions about life, the boredom that can emerge in various aspects of it, and expectations that cannot always be fulfilled.

Musically, these themes are translated into a mature composition in which Shoegaze and Dream-Pop merge. The result is a dreamy experience with distinct, powerful peaks where guitars surge to the surface and the rhythm sets the pace. The vocalist delivers a sensual performance that fits perfectly within the ethereal atmosphere of “The Race”. Here and there, the songs are complemented by precise electronic arrangements, adding extra depth and impact.

“The Race” is an effective work—music that reflects maturity and caresses the ear like a sea breeze. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Hold Me Tight”:

https://grigioscarlatto.bandcamp.com/track/hold-me-tight

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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