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New Jersey dark rock and post-punk musician Greg Bullock has finished “26EP”, a self-released four-track EP he built in public on Bandcamp. The page opened on June 12, 2026 and filled up one song at a time, closing with “Blu-Green Beauty” on August 13, 2026.

The running order is “In Other Words” (3:44), “Thirty Pieces” (3:50), “I Ain’t Goin!” (2:21) and “Blu-Green Beauty” (4:56). Bullock wrote, produced, performed and mixed everything himself, playing vocals, hardware and software synthesizers and arranging the drum tracks. He recorded at his own GABWorx, Studio B; Mark Trewella mastered at Full Circle Mastering. The cover and track photos are Bullock’s own.

The closing track is the plainest of the four in intent. Bullock sums it up in a single line on its Bandcamp page: “Our world is not the dump that humans treat it as.” The lead track, “In Other Words”, turns on ignorance, persecution and contaminated morality, subjects Bullock has called “ideas we may not want to think about.”

The EP is digital and carries no label. Bullock spreads it across goth rock, post-punk, synth rock and a strain of alt-country, so no two of the four tracks sit in quite the same place.

<a href="https://gregbullockmusic.bandcamp.com/album/greg-bullock-26ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Greg Bullock – 26EP by Greg Bullock</a>

About Greg Bullock

Greg Bullock is a musician and producer based in Plumsted Township, New Jersey, where he runs the GABWorx studio. He is best known as co-founder, vocalist and keyboard player of Cyborg Amok, the duo he started in 2019 with his son Brydon Bullock on drums and vocals. The pair describe that project as gothic-infused synth-rock; their most recent album, “Pins & Needles”, came out in April 2025.

Bullock’s solo catalogue runs alongside it and shares the same Bandcamp page, which also carries Brydon’s own tracks. He gathered his earlier work on “Best Of … so far!” in September 2025, then released the standalone single “No Exit” the following month. A second Bandcamp account under the GABWorx name holds the albums “Etiam” and “The Language Angels Speak In The Darkness”.

“26EP” is his first multi-track solo release since that 2025 collection, and the first he assembled in the open rather than shipping complete. There is no video for any of the four tracks; the EP is available on Bandcamp and on the streaming services.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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