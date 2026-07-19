July 22, 2026

Gravité Fresq release new single ‘Future Is On Fire’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 19, 2026

Dublin electronic act Gravité Fresq released the single “Future Is On Fire”, a track pairing retro instrumentation with digital-age anxiety.

Gravité Fresq "Future Is On Fire" single artwork
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Dublin-based electronic act Gravité Fresq released the new single “Future Is On Fire“, out now on streaming platforms. The project describes the track as “a confrontational piece of electronic rock” that pairs retro instrumentation with a critique of hyper-digital life, continuing the mix of post-punk tension, synthpop energy and darkwave textures that ran through its earlier releases.

‘Future Is On Fire’ follows a run of 2026 singles

“Future Is On Fire” is the third Gravité Fresq single of 2026. It follows “Reality Is Premium” from February and “Curry Sauce” from May, the latter premiered on CLOUT and featured by Earmilk and Magnetic Magazine, with the project reporting local support from Hot Press and Dublin City FM’s Ceol agus Craic. Alongside the new single, the act opened a press archive holding WAV masters, music videos, lyrics and press material for all releases to date.

About Gravité Fresq

Gravité Fresq is an electronic project from Dublin, Ireland, that mixes electro-punk rhythms, synth lines and lyrics about technology and modern pressure. The project surfaced with a run of self-released singles, with “Reality Is Premium” arriving on 25 February 2026 and “Curry Sauce”, a track about an escalating argument with an AI image generator, following in May 2026. Publicly available history on the project remains limited beyond these releases. “Future Is On Fire” now extends that catalog.

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