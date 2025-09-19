Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Re:Mission Entertainment recently signed the Seattle deathrock/darkwave duo Ghosts in the Graveyard. The band’s new full-length, “Absolute Death”, is slated for October 24, 2025, but before that we get the 2nd single from the album, “In The Darkness“. The first single was the August 22 released “I Am the Dark”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-darkness" rel="noopener">In The Darkness by Ghosts In The Graveyard</a>

Ghosts in the Graveyard formed in 2014 in Seattle, Washington, and is led by Byron C. Miller after his 2003–2010 stint as a live co-frontman in God Module.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ghosts in the Graveyard to the Re:Mission family,” says Wes Turner, founder of the Oklahoma City-based label Re:Mission Entertainment. “Their theatricality, emotional depth, and genre-blending sound are a perfect fit for our vision.”

“In the Darkness” is a slow-burning, industrial-tinged track that builds to a climactic finale. Miller says, “Like most of this album, this track’s deeply personal. It’s about finding your way back to the fire – in love, in life, and in music.”

Below is the previous single, “I Am The Dark”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-the-dark" rel="noopener">I Am The Dark by Ghosts In The Graveyard</a>

Ghosts in the Graveyard live shows (Seattle, fall 2025)

September 13 – Belltown Yacht Club, Seattle

Belltown Yacht Club, Seattle October 30 – Central Saloon, Seattle (with Spellbound and Chris Mess)

About Ghosts in the Graveyard

The band’s debut album, “Monsters for the Masses”, arrived on October 21, 2016 via A.D.S.R. MusicWerks. A remix companion, “The Last Halloween,” followed in 2018.

After a hiatus from new studio material, the group resurfaced in 2025 with Re:Mission Entertainment – issuing the digital singles “I Am the Dark” (August 22) and “In the Darkness” (September 19), ahead of the full-length “Absolute Death” due October 24.

Newest member Kaylie Cortez (live synths) is the creative force behind the solo Industrial/Darkwave project NUDA.



