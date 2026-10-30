Darkwave/EBM duo Ghostbells released the single and video “Phantoms” via Out Of Line Music on October 30, 2026, following “Curses” and “The Silence”.

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Darkwave/EBM duo Ghostbells released the single and video “Phantoms” on October 30, 2026, via Out Of Line Music. The track follows “Curses” and “The Silence” as the latest step toward the duo’s debut full-length album.

The song centers on two people separated by death. “Phantoms is about two people who are bound by love into the afterlife. One person crosses over before the other, and the living eventually reunites with their lover,” the band stated. The track pairs icy new-wave melodies with a 1990s EBM pulse and club-ready production.

The release follows an extensive Latin America tour as direct support for label-mates Hocico. Earlier in the year, Ghostbells played Infest Festival in the UK and Dark Summer Open Air in Germany, supporting Blutengel and Chrom in front of an audience of around 3,000. The duo has also remixed Blutengel’s “Schwarzer Engel,” Cemetery Skyline’s “Torn Away” and Blitz Union’s “Evolution.”

Ghostbells have further dates in Texas and Florida this November, followed by Plage Noire Festival in Wangels and Obsidian Echoes Festival in Essen, and an appearance at Amphi Festival in Germany in 2027:

13.11.2026 – Tampa, US, New World Tampa

14.11.2026 – Miami, US, Las Rosas

20.-21.11.2026 – Wangels, DE, Plage Noire Festival

28.11.2026 – Essen, DE, Obsidian Echoes Festival

24.-25.07.2027 – Cologne, DE, Amphi Festival

<a href="https://ghostbells.bandcamp.com/track/phantoms" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Phantoms by ghostbells</a>

“Phantoms” is available to stream on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About Ghostbells

Ghostbells are a darkwave/EBM/synth-pop duo on Out Of Line Music. Side-Line has followed the band since the digital EP “Three Levels Of Dark And Dance” in December 2025, followed in 2026 by the singles “Curses” in August and “The Silence” in September. Earlier in 2026 the duo also released the EP “Catacouture.”

Across 2026 Ghostbells played Infest Festival in the UK and Dark Summer Open Air in Germany, where they supported Blutengel and Chrom, before touring Latin America as direct support for Hocico. The band has also remixed Blutengel’s “Schwarzer Engel,” Cemetery Skyline’s “Torn Away” and Blitz Union’s “Evolution.” A debut full-length album is in the works, following “Phantoms.”

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