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Belarusian electro-metal duo Nitroverts released their sophomore album, “True Nature of Antimatter,” on October 30, 2026, via FiXT. The eleven-track album follows 2023’s “Endogenous” and was written by Yann Zhanchak and Ars Nikonov, with vocals by Zhanchak and guitars, electronic programming, mixing and production by Nikonov, also known for his retro-synth project Fury Weekend. Cover art is by Nikonov.

The album combines alternative metal, nu metal, industrial rock, punk and hard rock across eleven tracks: “Under My Skin,” “Breakout,” “Unreal,” “Invincible,” “Dirt,” “Counterparts,” “Into Yesterdays,” “Spiral,” “Only One,” “Consent” and “Sirens.” A visualizer video for “Sirens” is out now via FiXT.

Nitroverts began in 2021 with the debut single “Starting Point,” followed by the debut album “Endogenous” in mid-2023. The duo released the EP “Into Yesterdays” in September 2025 and the single “Spiral” in April 2026 ahead of “True Nature of Antimatter.” FiXT, the album’s label, was founded in 2006 by Klayton (Celldweller) and James Rhodes.

<a href="https://nitroverts.bandcamp.com/album/true-nature-of-antimatter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">True Nature of Antimatter by Nitroverts</a>

“True Nature of Antimatter” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp and via FiXT’s other stores.

About Nitroverts

Nitroverts are an electro-metal duo from Minsk, Belarus, formed by vocalist Yann Zhanchak and multi-instrumentalist/producer Ars Nikonov, who also records retro synth music as Fury Weekend. The duo debuted with the single “Starting Point” in 2021, followed by their first album, “Endogenous,” in mid-2023. The EP “Into Yesterdays” followed in September 2025 and the single “Spiral” in April 2026, leading into their second album, “True Nature of Antimatter,” released October 30, 2026, via FiXT.

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