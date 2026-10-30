October 30, 2026

Nitroverts release sophomore album ‘True Nature of Antimatter’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026

Belarusian electro-metal duo Nitroverts released their sophomore album “True Nature of Antimatter” via FiXT on October 30, 2026, following 2023’s “Endogenous”.

Nitroverts promotional photo for "True Nature of Antimatter"
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Belarusian electro-metal duo Nitroverts released their sophomore album, “True Nature of Antimatter,” on October 30, 2026, via FiXT. The eleven-track album follows 2023’s “Endogenous” and was written by Yann Zhanchak and Ars Nikonov, with vocals by Zhanchak and guitars, electronic programming, mixing and production by Nikonov, also known for his retro-synth project Fury Weekend. Cover art is by Nikonov.

The album combines alternative metal, nu metal, industrial rock, punk and hard rock across eleven tracks: “Under My Skin,” “Breakout,” “Unreal,” “Invincible,” “Dirt,” “Counterparts,” “Into Yesterdays,” “Spiral,” “Only One,” “Consent” and “Sirens.” A visualizer video for “Sirens” is out now via FiXT.

Nitroverts began in 2021 with the debut single “Starting Point,” followed by the debut album “Endogenous” in mid-2023. The duo released the EP “Into Yesterdays” in September 2025 and the single “Spiral” in April 2026 ahead of “True Nature of Antimatter.” FiXT, the album’s label, was founded in 2006 by Klayton (Celldweller) and James Rhodes.

“True Nature of Antimatter” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp and via FiXT’s other stores.

About Nitroverts

Nitroverts are an electro-metal duo from Minsk, Belarus, formed by vocalist Yann Zhanchak and multi-instrumentalist/producer Ars Nikonov, who also records retro synth music as Fury Weekend. The duo debuted with the single “Starting Point” in 2021, followed by their first album, “Endogenous,” in mid-2023. The EP “Into Yesterdays” followed in September 2025 and the single “Spiral” in April 2026, leading into their second album, “True Nature of Antimatter,” released October 30, 2026, via FiXT.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Disorder Festival full lineup poster for 6-7 February 2027 in Montreuil

Disorder Festival reveals full lineup for 6-7 February 2027

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026
Nitroverts promotional photo for "True Nature of Antimatter"

Nitroverts release sophomore album ‘True Nature of Antimatter’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026
Ghostbells promotional photo for the single "Phantoms"

Ghostbells release ‘Phantoms’ single and video via Out Of Line Music

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026
Mark Springer portrait photo

Mark Springer and Jimmy Galvin play Bristol charity concert

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026
Llumen opens CD pre-orders for 'Winter Eden', out 30 October on Alfa Matrix

Llumen drops all new CD ‘Winter Eden’ on Alfa Matrix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026