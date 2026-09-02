Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Istvan Gazdag continues to display an inexhaustible creativity, and that creativity consistently guarantees quality. With this ‘new’ album from his main project, First Aid 4 Souls, he combines four brand-new compositions from 2026 with a selection of older material that has been reworked, remastered, or presented in alternative versions. In total, we are treated to no fewer than 25 tracks, serving both as a retrospective and as a showcase for new material.

Gazdag clearly enjoys collaboration, and for this release he has joined forces with partner in crime ‘Mortum’ from Human Vault, as well as Mpurfekt, Stahlgeist, United Gods, K.I.F.O.T.H., Tor Marrock, V.E.N., and Svoid. The resulting tracklist is highly diverse, offering a mix of the Hungarian artist’s signature sound alongside more Experimental and even Ambient tracks and versions. To me, First Aid 4 Souls remains, above all, an intelligent form of EBM that frequently evokes the Canadian school of masters such as Front Line Assembly and Skinny Puppy. The structural composition of these tracks and the richness of the sounds and effects on display are absolutely phenomenal. Once again, there are some true gems to be found—particularly among the reworked older tracks rather than the new compositions that open the album. The production is meticulous and precise, featuring driving verses and explosive choruses. There are also some unique tracks that venture into purely Experimental or even Crossover genre territory, thanks in part to the inclusion of guitar elements. A 25-track album might be considered lengthy, but Istvan Gazdag shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

This is an artist who lives and breathes music and remains a true genius within his genre. However, I wouldn’t go so far as to say that this is the album I would choose to introduce someone to his work. Nevertheless, it contains enough gems to qualify as a ‘must-have’. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Havoc feat. Worker / Stahlgeist”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/havoc-feat-worker-stahlgeist-remaster

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com