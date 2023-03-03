First Aid 4 Souls launches massive 70-track strong re-edited/remastered back catalogue download ‘This Present Darkness’ holding exclusive bonus material
“This Present Darkness” – a 70-track strong download on Bandcamp – retraces some 9 years of collaboration between the Hungarian electronic industrial artist István Gazdag and the US-based singer Mortum (Human Vault) under the First Aid 4 Souls flag.
Included are the 4 full length albums “Trash Cathedral”, “Dark Tunnel”, “Keep This World Empty” and “I Am The Night” plus the so far unreleased remix album “Your Social Skill Demised”. That latter serves as perfect appetizer for what comes next so the band’s label Alfa Matrix says.
The 4 full length albums come in a fully re-edited & reconstructed (“rework”) versions and/or newly remastered audio packs with a bunch of previously unreleased bonus material to top it all.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.