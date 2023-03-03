First Aid 4 Souls launches massive 70-track strong re-edited/remastered back catalogue download ‘This Present Darkness’ holding exclusive bonus material

March 3, 2023 Eldrina Mich
“This Present Darkness” – a 70-track strong download on Bandcamp – retraces some 9 years of collaboration between the Hungarian electronic industrial artist István Gazdag and the US-based singer Mortum (Human Vault) under the First Aid 4 Souls flag.

Included are the 4 full length albums “Trash Cathedral”, “Dark Tunnel”, “Keep This World Empty” and “I Am The Night” plus the so far unreleased remix album “Your Social Skill Demised”. That latter serves as perfect appetizer for what comes next so the band’s label Alfa Matrix says.

The 4 full length albums come in a fully re-edited & reconstructed (“rework”) versions and/or newly remastered audio packs with a bunch of previously unreleased bonus material to top it all.


