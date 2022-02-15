Electro industrial act First Aid 4 Souls to land all new album in April: ‘I Am The Night’ – check out the first 2 tracks
Hungarian electronic industrial artist István Gazdag has announced an all new album to be released on April 1st.
The new album, “I Am The Night“, offers a darker side of the project and again sees Gazdag collaborating with the US-based singer Mortum (Human Vault) after the album “Keep This World Empty” released in 2019.
Istvan Gazdag again had a special way of working on this album, he namely selected one painting per song to draw inspiration from. The original painting he used for this recording process includes work from Thomas Cole, H. R. Giger, Gustave Dore, Zdzisław Beksiński, Mónika Préger, Odd Nerdrum, Pierre Fritel, Jenő Barcsay, Mihály Zichy, Christine Cobden, Jacques-Louis David, Hermann Hendrich and Maja Sokolowska.
The album will be out on CD and as a download. Note that the download version holds 3 bonus tracks. You can already check out 2 new tracks below from the album which is available now for pre-order via Bandcamp and via the Alfa Matrix webstore (for the CD).
