Faith And The Muse release 1994 debut album ‘Elyria’ on vinyl

(Photo by Estherton) Faith And The Muse have announced that their 1994 debut album “Elyria” will be released on vinyl for the very first time. The release – originally released by TESS Records in 1994 – will be available from The Circle Music in Greece.

The release has been remastered specially for vinyl and comes as a double gatefold release. Also included on the last side are 3 bonus live tracks (“Sparks”, “All Lovers/Arianrhod”, and “The Trauma Coil”) recorded during Convergence XIII 2007.

“Elyria” will be available in gold vinyl and in purple vinyl right here.





About Faith And The Muse

Monica Richards met William Faith in 1992 when her band, Strange Boutique, opened for Shadow Project in Norfolk, VA. Faith and the Muse was started in 1993 with Richards and Faith exchanging tapes while Richards was still living on the east coast. Shortly thereafter she moved to Los Angeles where the duo was based.

They recorded their debut album “Elyria” in March 1994, following it in 1995 with the concept album “Annwyn, Beneath the Waves”, based around Welsh mythology. The band followed this up with an extensive touring schedule, playing with both guest musicians as a full line-up and as an acoustic duo – the latter tour documented on the “Vera Causa” album in 2001.

After their third album, “Evidence of Heaven” (1999), the band modernized both their image and their overall sound. That change was clear on their 2003 album “The Burning Season”, their first on Metropolis Records.