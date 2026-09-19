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German dark electropop act EXTIZE has released Maybe Baby, a new single and video out through darkTunes Music Group on 4 September 2026. The track is the fourth song on EXTIZE’s upcoming concept album “I Love an Alien,” due 25 September 2026 on the same label.

The track combines a melodic techno pulse with a post-punk-leaning atmosphere, built for the dancefloor while keeping the vocal delivery close and direct. darkTunes describes “Maybe Baby” as the point in the “I Love an Alien” concept album where “falling stops being optional.” The single arrives with an official video; EXTIZE has not linked a separate video page alongside the Bandcamp release at the time of writing.

<a href="https://extize.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-baby" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Maybe Baby by EXTIZE</a>

“I Love an Alien” carries 15 tracks in total. Three earlier singles from the album are out already: “Is There Anybody Out There?,” “Swipe Me To Mars (I Want Your Ass)” featuring Agnis, and “Buenos Dias Mi Amore.” “Maybe Baby” follows as the fourth song, with “Hot As Fuck,” “Chainz” featuring Mortes, “Zero Gravity” and “The Last Dance” among the tracks still to come before the album’s release date.

About EXTIZE

EXTIZE formed in 2007 in Heidelberg, Germany, around frontman Rapha Hell, who performs as Cyb3rella and works as the band’s vocalist, songwriter and producer. A cover feature in Orkus magazine put the band at the center of the German cybergoth scene early on. EXTIZE released the “Hellektrostar” EP in 2009 on Trisol Music Group, the same year as the debut album “FallOut Nation,” followed by the “Gothic Pussy” EP (2010), the album “Paradize 2069” (2011) and the “Arschloch” EP (2012), all on Trisol. The band moved to Future Fame for “Anarchy Engineers” (2012) and “Don’t Fuck With An Angel” (2014), then signed to darkTunes for “Redneck Industrial” (2016) and “Hellcome to the Titty Twister Club” (2018).

Side-Line covered EXTIZE’s eighth album, MonStars, in 2022, and the “Boomstick” single from that record the same year. The band’s most recent album, “DeLorean 666,” followed in 2025 on darkTunes, limited to 500 copies worldwide. Rapha Hell also runs darkTunes Music Group as its founder and owner, working with acts across gothic, industrial, darkpop and electro genres alongside his own band. The current EXTIZE lineup includes Cyb3rella, DJ Barus, Jan Dysfunction and Mondi. “Maybe Baby” continues that release chronology as the fourth song from “I Love an Alien,” the concept album EXTIZE has due later this month.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com