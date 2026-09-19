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Following the November 1, 2025 wrap-up of “The Night Trilogy,” Pure Obsessions & Red Nights have issued the official video for “Ghostly Queen,” taken from “Nightbreed” (released December 6, 2024). The song appears as track eight on the album. Watch the video on YouTube below. “Nightbreed” closes ‘The Night Trilogy’ “built on vintage ’80s synths and drum machines,” the band adds.

<a href="https://pureobsessionsrednights.bandcamp.com/album/nightbreed-album-2024" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nightbreed / Album 2024 by Pure Obsessions & Red Nights</a>

The video was filmed in Switzerland by VD Pictures.

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights 2026 EU tour

Jan 24, 2026 – Clermont-Ferrand (FR), Le Fotomat

Jan 30, 2026 – Paris (FR), La Mécanique Ondulatoire

Feb 27, 2026 – Chemnitz (DE), aaltra

Mar 27, 2026 – Berlin (DE), Urban Spree

Mar 28, 2026 – Frankfurt (DE), Ponyhof

About Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights (formerly known as PORN) is a French project founded in 1999 in Lyon by Philippe Deschemin. Early line-ups included Hugues Bérard, Mehdi Desœuvre, and Stéphane “Zinzin” Rimasauskas. The project moved from industrial rock toward a synth-centric darkwave/synthpop sound during “The Night Trilogy.” Current members include Philippe Deschemin, Erwan Frugier, and Stéphane Rimasauskas.

The release history began with “Glitter, Danger & Toy Boyz” (2004, Slalom/Night & Day), followed by “From the Void to the Infinite” (2011, Freaksound Music). The “Mr. Strangler” arc on Echozone comprised “The Ogre Inside – Act I” (2017), “The Darkest of Human Desires – Act II” (2019), and “No Monsters in God’s Eyes – Act III” (2020), accompanied by the remix set “Mr. Strangler’s Last Words” (2020).

The subsequent “The Night Trilogy” features “Let Your Obsessions Run Wild” (April 22, 2022, Les Disques Rubicon), “Heirs of the Red Nights” (May 2023), and “Nightbreed” (December 6, 2024).

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com