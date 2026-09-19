September 19, 2026

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share ‘Ghostly Queen’ video + 2026 EU dates confirmed

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

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Following the November 1, 2025 wrap-up of “The Night Trilogy,” Pure Obsessions & Red Nights have issued the official video for “Ghostly Queen,” taken from “Nightbreed” (released December 6, 2024). The song appears as track eight on the album. Watch the video on YouTube below. “Nightbreed” closes ‘The Night Trilogy’ “built on vintage ’80s synths and drum machines,” the band adds.

Related newsPure Obsessions & Red Nights release dark cover of a-ha hit 'Take On Me'

The video was filmed in Switzerland by VD Pictures.

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights 2026 EU tour

  • Jan 24, 2026 – Clermont-Ferrand (FR), Le Fotomat
  • Jan 30, 2026 – Paris (FR), La Mécanique Ondulatoire
  • Feb 27, 2026 – Chemnitz (DE), aaltra
  • Mar 27, 2026 – Berlin (DE), Urban Spree
  • Mar 28, 2026 – Frankfurt (DE), Ponyhof

About Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights (formerly known as PORN) is a French project founded in 1999 in Lyon by Philippe Deschemin. Early line-ups included Hugues Bérard, Mehdi Desœuvre, and Stéphane “Zinzin” Rimasauskas. The project moved from industrial rock toward a synth-centric darkwave/synthpop sound during “The Night Trilogy.” Current members include Philippe Deschemin, Erwan Frugier, and Stéphane Rimasauskas.

The release history began with “Glitter, Danger & Toy Boyz” (2004, Slalom/Night & Day), followed by “From the Void to the Infinite” (2011, Freaksound Music). The “Mr. Strangler” arc on Echozone comprised “The Ogre Inside – Act I” (2017), “The Darkest of Human Desires – Act II” (2019), and “No Monsters in God’s Eyes – Act III” (2020), accompanied by the remix set “Mr. Strangler’s Last Words” (2020).

The subsequent “The Night Trilogy” features “Let Your Obsessions Run Wild” (April 22, 2022, Les Disques Rubicon), “Heirs of the Red Nights” (May 2023), and “Nightbreed” (December 6, 2024).

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