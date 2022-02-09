Industrial electro act Extize returns with 8th album, ‘MonStars’, and offers 1 single a month

The 8th Extize album “MonStars” will be released exactly in eight moths, on September 30th. 2022. The band will now release 1 new single and 1 new video each month till the album release. The first one is out now, “Pinheadbanger” which is about the first monster taken from the cult horror movie “Hellraiser”. Coming up next on February 11th is “Hot Like Carrie”.

The video for the first track features Mexico’s most famous female cosplayer Lorraine Cosplay and can be seen right below.

“MonStars” is a concept album which act as a tribute to the horror and sci-fi stories from the 80s all the way to the 2000, something which frontman Cyb3rella grew up with. The album will be released as a digipak with 3D glasses and 3D booklet to properly take you back in time and “make your listening experience even more exciting”, so the band’s label darkTUNES says.

As a bonus, Extize is also releasing a collectors edition in the form of a VHS box with an audio cassette version of the album and many goodies from the movies that it’s about. And added as well is a bonus track to the cassette called “Dusk” which was inspired by the movie “From Dusk Till Dawn”.

