darkTunes unleashes label’s roster on radio hits for ‘Hard Pop, Vol. 1’ compilation

Out via the nice colleagues of darkTunes is a compilation called “Hard Pop, Vol. 1”. The compilation basically turns radio hits from the past 3 decades into metal and goth.

The compilation starts with “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes covered by Blackbook. What follows is a series of bands including Omnimar, Dust In Mind, Toal, Extize, Basszilla and many more taking us on a journey through nostalgia up to today’s tunes by artists such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Katy Perry, Lmfao, t.A.T.u, P!Nk, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna & Calvin Harris.

Further covers include “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day, and even “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne.

Next to these ‘older songs’ we also find modern era covers songs such as “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Around the World” by Daft Punk and “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele.

In total 17 pop hits were reimagined by the metal and gothic bands signed to the darkTunes label.

<a href="https://dt-compilation.bandcamp.com/album/hard-pop-vol-1">HARD POP, Vol. 1 by Various Artists</a>

The compilation is also available as a 6 sided digipak (500 copies only) with 16 pages booklet and stickers and of course as download.