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With “Prophecy”, we welcome the debut album from Execunit, a Swedish project founded in 2022 by Andreas Rimheden, known to some for his previous work with Morticians and Eternity Range. Here, he pursues a different Electronic path, centering the album around a dystopian vision of a world in which machines have seized power from humanity and reduced people to slavery.

At first glance, the theme might seem as clichéd and banal as the music itself. Yet I don’t mind clichés as long as the music is good, and in that regard, “Prophecy” is a great surprise. You could easily describe it as Electro-Pop—or, better yet, ‘Robotik-Pop’—and most readers would quickly draw a parallel with Kraftwerk. While the German group has clearly influenced Execunit, Rimheden has managed to create something personal. The tracks are built around a rich sonic palette, shifting between dreamy passages and danceable sections that occasionally reveal a darker undertone. The result is an intriguing, imaginary blend of Kraftwerk and Die Form. The closing track, meanwhile, offers an imagined mix of Kraftwerk and the magic of Jean-Michel Jarre. Vocoder vocals are also present, further reinforcing the ‘robotik’ element.

If machines are destined to take over, many people—especially Electro-Pop fans—would probably be more than happy to become their slaves. “Prophecy” is a successful debut, filled with sonic gems. (Rating:8½).

Watch the clip “World Domination”:

About Execunit

Execunit is a Swedish alternative electronic/industrial synthpop project founded in 2022 by Andreas Rimheden, previously involved in Eternity Range and the 1990s dark electronic project Morticians. Signed to the Nordic synth label Town And Towers Records, Execunit released the single “Rust” in March 2024, backed by an official video, built around the dystopian, machines-versus-humanity concept that runs through the project’s work. “Prophecy”, released October 16, 2026 on Town And Towers Records, is Execunit’s debut album and continues that theme.

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