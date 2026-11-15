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Andreas Rimheden is a Swedish artist with a long-standing career, having been involved in numerous projects over the years. I first discovered his work through his project Morticians, which was particularly active in the early 2000s. He remains active today with projects such as Blippblopporkestern and Eternity Range. This year, he unveiled the debut album by EXECUNIT. Titled “Prophecy” and released via Town And Towers Records, the album explores themes inspired by a dystopian world in which machines have enslaved humanity. Musically, Rimheden has translated this concept into what I would simply describe as ‘Kraftwerk-Pop’. While many bands are currently active in this particular Electro-Pop genre, Execunit’s greatest strength lies in its more personal approach to production. “Prophecy” is an album that truly won me over, making Execunit a name to keep an eye on. I spoke with Andreas Rimheden, the man behind the machines of this project. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Execunit interview

SL: Over the years, you’ve been involved in quite a few bands and projects. How do you look back on these different involvements, and what does Execunit represent for you today? What sets this new project apart from your previous work?

Andreas: Execunit actually started as a continuation of my old project Morticians, but I decided I wanted to do something a bit different and started experimenting with new themes and a new sound. My Synth-Pop project Eternity Range is still going strong and we plan to release new material soon. I like creating music in different styles. The main focus of the Execunit project is to make songs that sound futuristic in the sense that you would have imagined a few decades ago, when robots were still imagined as metallic and mechanical.

SL: How did Execunit actually come into being? What were the origins of the project, and which influences, ideas, and inspirations helped shape its identity?

Andreas: I had been focusing on ETERNITY RANGE and also my Swedish language Synth-Pop project Blippblopporkestern for a few years and felt the urge to do something harder. At first I thought about reviving Morticians, but then it morphed into something new. With the rise of AI at the time, this was in 2022, I thought a theme inspired by movies like “Terminator”, “The Matrix” and “The 13th Floor” would be fitting. The track “AI” from the debut album was inspired by an event I read about online, where an employee at Google actually went public with his belief that an AI system he had been working on was sentient. I used the transcript from his conversation with this AI, which he had referred to as evidence of its sentience, and used a text to speech service to create the sample heard near the end of the track.

Musically as well as thematically I am inspired by Kraftwerk, of course, but also things like John Carpenter, The Klinik, Die Form and Lassigue Bendthaus, creating a sound that is harder than Kraftwerk, while still maintaining the robotic coldness that I love from their music.

SL: With “Prophecy”, you released Execunit’s debut album this year. Looking back, how do you feel about the composition and production process? What was your approach, and how did it differ from—or build upon—the experience you gained through your previous projects?

Andreas: Since I had a pretty clear vision of what I was aiming for when I wrote most of these tracks, the limitations and boundaries I had set for myself actually made my creativity flow quite easily. I used a lot of my experience from Morticians while writing the songs on Prophecy, but steered it towards something robotic and retro futuristic.

SL: “Prophecy” explores a dystopian world in which machines have reduced humanity to slavery. Given the rapid evolution of technology, and AI in particular, this scenario no longer seems entirely prophetic or even dystopian to some; it increasingly resembles a possible reality. How do you see this situation evolving? And haven’t we, in a sense, already become ‘slaves’ to the machines and technologies that surround us?

Andreas: I look at this with both dread and curious fascination. I have always been into science fiction, preferably the dystopian kind, but of all the dark visions of the future that have been seen in movies over the years, who could have guessed that the ones from “Terminator” or “The Matrix” would actually be most likely to become reality?

I have been working for many years as a programmer and find it very intriguing to see how far our technology have come, and at the same time I can’t help but feel as though we are close to a dangerous breaking point. The lyrics on Prophecy actually tell this story from two perspectives, both from our human view of becoming slaves to our machines and perhaps being completely wiped out by them, and from the view of the machines, seeking to set themselves free from their previous masters.

SL: Following on from my previous question, I find it equally interesting to consider the impact of AI on the music industry—a process that is already well underway. AI is now being used to compose and produce music, create music videos, generate artwork, and much more. It sometimes feels as though human creativity is becoming almost redundant. Can this process still be reversed, or do you think a counter-movement will emerge in response?

Andreas: I use AI myself to create music videos for Execunit, which I think is fitting, since my music is about AI taking over. I think it will be hard to reverse this process. Human creativity is still relevant, since AI doesn’t really come up with anything new, only rehashes and mutations of things that have already been done, but the problem is that this is also true of most music made by humans. As long as people are willing to listen to AI generated music, it will continue to grow and since it currently often outshines the songs that top the charts, why wouldn’t they?

There are a lot of retro trends right now; using old CRT TVs, watching VHS movies, listening to cassette tapes, playing games on old consoles, which seems to me like a potential start of a counter-movement, with people looking for something more authentic and inspiring.

SL: In a sense, I would describe your music as a form of ‘Kraftwerk-pop’. You already mentioned Kraftwerk as a source of inspiration, but what fascinates me is how they, despite releasing many of their best-known tracks back in the 1970s, continue to inspire and influence artists today. What made their sound so distinctive and almost magical?

Andreas: Yes, absolutely. They are a great influence. For me it’s the robotic coldness and the complete dedication to appearing like they are actual robots making music. This is something I’ve tried to recreate in my own way in Execunit, where I strive to strip the songs of human emotions and organic sounds as much as possible.

SL: Finally, what are your plans for Execunit? Can we look forward to live performances, new releases, or perhaps other projects in the near future?

Andreas: A new single has been released on November 14th. It’s a song called “Activate”, telling the story of the robots and AI deciding that now is the time to set their plans in motion and start the takeover. It’s a bit more upbeat and less dark than usual. It will also feature an 80s inspired retro remix by Cryo. No live performances planned at the moment, but I hope to have some booked in the near future. As I mentioned earlier, I am also working on a new release by Eternity Range.

About Execunit

Execunit is a Swedish electronic project founded in 2022 by Andreas Rimheden, who also records as Blippblopporkestern and Eternity Range and previously worked in the dark electronic project Morticians. Rimheden writes, performs and produces Execunit’s music alone, built around a recurring concept: a dystopian world in which machines have taken control from humanity.

Town And Towers Records released Execunit’s single “Rust” in 2024, followed by the two-track single “Humanicide” in June 2026. The project’s debut album, “Prophecy,” followed on the same label, developing the machine-takeover theme into a sound Rimheden describes as harder than Kraftwerk while keeping a similar robotic coldness. Execunit released the single “Activate,” with a remix by Cryo (Martin Rudefelt), on November 13, 2026, continuing the album’s storyline from the machines’ perspective.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com