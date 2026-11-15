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CHVRCHES are preparing a musical departure with their fifth studio album, “All The King’s Men”, scheduled for release on 22 January 2027 through Futures Music Group. The Scottish trio, known for their synthpop sound, have expanded their songwriting towards indie rock, acoustic instrumentation and darker themes inspired by British and Scottish culture.

For Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, the new album marks their first full-length release since 2021’s “Screen Violence”, and it follows a break that began after the band finished touring in 2023. Before going back to the sound that made CHVRCHES famous, the three musicians spent time on separate creative interests, and those interests fed into an album that covers more ground than their earlier work.

The band picks up guitars and acoustic instruments

The clearest change behind “All The King’s Men” is in how the band approached songwriting. Iain Cook, whose production work has been central to the CHVRCHES sound, began exploring acoustic instruments and drew inspiration from musicians such as Nick Drake, Bert Jansch and the Incredible String Band, while Martin Doherty rediscovered British cinema and music with a stronger social and political edge, citing filmmakers Ken Loach and Shane Meadows alongside artists such as Massive Attack, Siouxsie and the Banshees and PJ Harvey.

Lauren Mayberry used the time away from CHVRCHES to pursue her solo career, releasing “Vicious Creature” in 2024, which gave her room to try new ideas in her vocals and lyrics. These threads came together when the trio reunited in Glasgow for a series of intensive recording sessions. Unlike “Screen Violence”, which was largely developed remotely during the pandemic, the musicians worked together in person over several three-week periods between January 2025 and March 2026, and the resulting eleven songs have been described as moving towards emotionally charged indie rock while keeping elements of the band’s electronic identity.

First single ‘Roses’ signals a more confrontational turn

The first preview of the new material arrived in September 2026 with the single “Roses”. The track takes a more confrontational lyrical approach, with Mayberry addressing darker aspects of contemporary British society, and it brings in a Glasgow girls’ choir that shows the band’s willingness to add different textures to their arrangements.

Another new song, “Conman”, was played live during the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March 2026, its industrial-tinged bass suggesting that the move beyond conventional synthpop does not mean abandoning electronic music. Other tracks pull in different directions: “Adore You” draws on 1990s pop-rock, while “Overthinker” keeps the pulsing synthesizers long associated with CHVRCHES. Together these previews point to an album built around contrast, with the band reworking its electronic roots instead of dropping them.

A stronger focus on British and Scottish identity

Beyond the musical changes, “All The King’s Men” also examines questions of national identity. After spending considerable time in the United States, the musicians approached British and Scottish history from a different perspective, drawing on cultural references such as traditional folk music and contemporary British cinema. That gives the album a thematic direction well beyond the personal relationships and emotional conflicts of the band’s earlier catalogue, and it marks one of the most substantial creative changes of their career.

CHVRCHES will support “All The King’s Men” with a tour that opens in North America on 13 February 2027 at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia and runs through the UK and Ireland in April and May, closing on 6 May 2027 at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The full run is below.

13 February 2027: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

17 February 2027: Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

19 February 2027: The Anthem, Washington, DC

20 February 2027: Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

22 February 2027: Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY

23 February 2027: History, Toronto, ON

25 February 2027: Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

26 February 2027: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

27 February 2027: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

2 March 2027: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

3 March 2027: Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

5 March 2027: Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

6 March 2027: The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

8 March 2027: Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

10 March 2027: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

12 March 2027: The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

13 March 2027: The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

14 March 2027: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

23 April 2027: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

26 April 2027: Music Hall, Aberdeen, UK

27 April 2027: LiveHouse, Dundee, UK

29 April 2027: 3Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

1 May 2027: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

2 May 2027: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

4 May 2027: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

5 May 2027: The LCR UEA, Norwich, UK

6 May 2027: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

The ‘All The King’s Men’ tracklist

Roses Evil Adore You Overthinker Royal Blue Comedown Tomorrow Friend of a Friend Three Out of Five Conman Jamie’s Prayer Faith in Flying

“All The King’s Men” will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl, with pre-orders through the band’s official website.

About CHVRCHES

CHVRCHES formed in Glasgow in 2011 around Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, pairing Mayberry’s vocals with the synth-driven production of Cook and Doherty, both of whom had played in earlier Scottish bands. Their debut album “The Bones of What You Believe” arrived in 2013, followed by “Every Open Eye” in 2015 and “Love Is Dead” in 2018, the last produced in part with Greg Kurstin. The band has featured on Side-Line before, including a 2019 live performance with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Their fourth album, “Screen Violence”, followed in 2021 and leaned into horror-inspired synthpop, and included “How Not to Drown” with Robert Smith of The Cure. After touring that record the band paused in 2023, during which Mayberry released her solo debut “Vicious Creature” in 2024. “All The King’s Men”, due 22 January 2027 on Futures Music Group, is their first album in more than five years and the point where the trio moves its sound towards indie rock and acoustic instrumentation.

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