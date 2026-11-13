November 13, 2026

execunit releases ‘Activate’ single and video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026

Swedish electronic act execunit releases the single and video “Activate,” with a remix by Cryo, on Town And Towers Records, November 13.

Cover artwork for "Activate" by execunit
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Swedish electronic act execunit releases the single and official music video ‘”Activate”‘ on November 13, 2026, through Town And Towers Records. The single comes with a remix by Cryo (Martin Rudefelt).

Related newsExecunit – Prophecy (Digital/CD Album – Town And Towers Records)

“Activate” is told from the perspective of artificial intelligence and its robotic followers, depicting the moment machines receive the order to begin taking control. Musically, the track departs from execunit’s earlier, darker material, drawing on 1990s alternative dance music for a more uplifting, dance-oriented sound. The accompanying video shows robots issuing the activation order, and features an execunit member transformed into a cyborg through AI-assisted video manipulation. Cryo’s remix takes the track in a different direction again, built around a 1980s-inspired dance sound.

“Activate” is available on major streaming services.

About execunit

execunit was initialized in 2022 by Andreas Rimheden, also known from the project Eternity Range and from Morticians, a dark electronic underground band from Sweden’s 1990s scene. Rimheden conceived execunit as a project that sounds like it was made by machines, for machines, with a mechanical, artificial lead vocal standing in for a machine priest or prophet. The project draws on dystopian science-fiction soundtracks by composers such as John Carpenter, the robotic music of Kraftwerk, and early industrial and Krautrock sounds.

execunit released the single “Rust” in March 2024 and the single “Humanicide” in June 2026, both on Town And Towers Records, followed by the album “Prophecy” in October 2026. “Activate” continues the project’s narrative of machines inheriting the world from their human creators.

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