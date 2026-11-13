Silent Weapon releases third album ‘Oblivion Seeker’

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Oxford, UK dark-electro and industrial project Silent Weapon released its third album, “Oblivion Seeker,” on Bandcamp on 13 November 2026. The eight-track digital album features guest vocalists Octavia Freud, Black Tish and Deeq, with cover artwork by Zubair Chaudhry.

The tracklist opens with “Oppression Olympics,” featuring Octavia Freud, and runs through “Energy Vampire,” “False Equivalence” (featuring Black Tish), “Annihilation Terror,” “Second Class Citizen” (featuring Octavia Freud), “Happy Puppet” and “Jab Daddy & Captain Brainchip,” closing with “Top Down Control,” featuring Deeq.

<a href="https://silentweapon.bandcamp.com/album/oblivion-seeker" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Oblivion Seeker by Silent Weapon</a>

“Oblivion Seeker” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Silent Weapon

Oxford-based musician Umair Chaudhry records as Silent Weapon, mixing dark-electro and industrial electronics with elements of noise. The project’s catalogue includes the releases “Eggshells,” “Purge,” “Purged,” “Demonology” and “Demonised,” along with the EP “Cognitive Dissonance.” Its 2023 EP, “The Fear Of The Possibility Of Chaos,” released on Blindsight Records on 10 November 2023, paired three original tracks with a cover of Voivod’s “Angel Rat” and was reviewed by Side-Line, which highlighted the tracks “Menticide” and the EP’s title track. “Oblivion Seeker,” Silent Weapon‘s third album, continues the project’s run of self-released dark-electro material, bringing in Octavia Freud, Black Tish and Deeq as guest vocalists across its eight tracks.

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