Scenius release new single ‘On Balance’

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Anglo-French dark pop act Scenius released the single “On Balance” on 13 November, a week ahead of a UK tour supporting Midge Ure. The track follows Scenius’s third album, “13 Billion Dark Years”, released on 24 October 2025.

“On Balance” is available on Spotify alongside Scenius’s back catalogue.

About Scenius

Scenius formed in 2020 as a collaboration between Steve Whitfield, producer for The Cure and The Mission, and French singer Fab Nau, building a sound rooted in synth pop, darkwave and post-punk. The Leeds-based act released the live EP “Live in Angers” in 2022, followed in 2023 by the single and video “Chinese Room”, a lead track from their second album. Scenius’s third album, “13 Billion Dark Years”, followed on 24 October 2025. “On Balance” arrives alongside a new UK tour supporting Midge Ure.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com