November 13, 2026

Scenius release new single ‘On Balance’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026

Anglo-French dark pop act Scenius released the single “On Balance” on 13 November, ahead of a UK tour supporting Midge Ure.

Scenius press photo
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Anglo-French dark pop act Scenius released the single “On Balance” on 13 November, a week ahead of a UK tour supporting Midge Ure. The track follows Scenius’s third album, “13 Billion Dark Years”, released on 24 October 2025.

Related newsScenius – 13 Billion Dark Years (Digital/CD Album – MMXX Records)

“On Balance” is available on Spotify alongside Scenius’s back catalogue.

About Scenius

Scenius formed in 2020 as a collaboration between Steve Whitfield, producer for The Cure and The Mission, and French singer Fab Nau, building a sound rooted in synth pop, darkwave and post-punk. The Leeds-based act released the live EP “Live in Angers” in 2022, followed in 2023 by the single and video “Chinese Room”, a lead track from their second album. Scenius’s third album, “13 Billion Dark Years”, followed on 24 October 2025. “On Balance” arrives alongside a new UK tour supporting Midge Ure.

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